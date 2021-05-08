Sniper 4xRange EA

40 % OFF LIMITED TIME OFFER! (regular price $16 0 )

Sniper 4xRange is a fully automated Mt4 robot for forex trading with smart money management technique. Sniper 4xRange Expert Advisor won't make the mistakes you do, as it can trade without human emotions.

No Overoptimization and No false Claims. You can examine the EA working in strategy tester and can optimise it according to the way EA works😃

Sniper 4xRange

Sniper 4xRange is designed to pick up the right moment for the initial market entry and for the following additional recovery trades strategy. Moreover, Sniper 4xRange has a unique type of grid trailing which helps a lot in getting consistent gains.

Using risk level equivalent on 0.01 lots on $1000 account balance, or lower, is essential for long-term success with Sniper 4xRange!!!

Sniper 4xRange Features

Simple Trade Entry

Unique Type of Grid Trailing

New, improved and highly effective trading logic

Time Management System

Information Box

Important Notes

The minimum starting capital is $1000

Works on All Timeframes, But recommended timeframes are M30 , H1 and H4

The default settings are not over optimised. Please perform your own backtests and optimise the EA according to your examination!

How to Install Click on Buy in MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. Sniper 4xRange will appear there. Click Install.

will appear there. Click Install. Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of any forex pair. (Try on Demo account first, to see if everything is working properly for your MT4)

Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the chart. Make sure Auto-trading is set to true. Smiley face appears on top right corner of the chart

Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal Tab

That's it! Happy Trading 😃 (Remember to withdraw your profit Regularly)

Few Sniper 4xRange Parameters

General Settings

Initial Lot Size: Starting Lots

First Lot Multiplier: It's the first trade multiplier

Next Lot Multiplier: It's for all next trades multiplier

Grid Points Away: Points away from the first order

Used Fixed Number Of cycles in a day: Filter to limit number of cycles in a day



Exit Conditions Trail Activating Amount

Trail Lock Amount

Breakeven Option After X trades

Breakeven Lock Amount and Many More.... 👉Click here to view my other Products







