Advanced 4xZeovo MT4 Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 6 August 2021
- Activations: 5
Product Description
- 4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader4 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.
- Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.
- Equipped with a unique trading algorithm providing highly accurate buying/selling signals helping the user with trend detection.
- 4xZeovo can work on any timeframe, Moreover it can also work on forex, stocks, indices etc.
- 4xZeovo is the one of the trusted indicator, generating almost +70% winning rate in the long term and never repaints.
Step by Step information on how does IT work?
Once you install 4xZeovo indicator file on your Metatrader4, You can view the alerts of buying and selling.
Non-REPAINT 4XZeovo Signal Specification On The Chart :
- Receive Signals (Buy/Sell).
- Buy/Sell Symbol Text, Attached With Arrows On The Chart.
- Alarms Notification.
- Phone Notification.
- Email Notification.