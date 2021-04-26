Dailyfibobot

Dailyfibobot  -The Expert Advisor finds the best places to trade in the market and has built-in spread filters and slippage control algorithms.

 The advisor does not need a news filter

 Unique transaction tracking algorithm

Risk: 0%, Profit: 40%, Drawdown: 0.5%, Leverage: 1: 500 Risk: 6%, Profit: 100%, Drawdown: 4%, Leverage: 1: 500 Risk: 10%, Gain: 200%, Drawdown: 7%, Leverage: 1: 500




IMPORTANT!
Trades ONLY EURUSD, GBPUSD (М1-М5-М15).
The minimum deposit is $ 100.

The default setting for the pair (EURUSD M5).

An expert needs a VPS server 24/5.



Settings:    FixedLots - fixed lot size    MagicNumber - transaction number    StopLoss - stop loss size    Risk - choosing auto lot size    Manage_Lot - true (automatic lot size selection is enabled) /                             false (auto lot size disabled)

   TimeFilter - Expert's trading hours


You don't need to configure anything - the default settings. Use accounts with a spread of 0-3, this will increase your profit.
For tests and trading: every tick, M5 period.
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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
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Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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