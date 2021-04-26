Dailyfibobot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dailyfibobot -The Expert Advisor finds the best places to trade in the market and has built-in spread filters and slippage control algorithms.
The advisor does not need a news filter
IMPORTANT!
Trades ONLY EURUSD, GBPUSD (М1-М5-М15).
The minimum deposit is $ 100.
Settings: FixedLots - fixed lot size MagicNumber - transaction number StopLoss - stop loss size Risk - choosing auto lot size Manage_Lot - true (automatic lot size selection is enabled) / false (auto lot size disabled)
You don't need to configure anything - the default settings. Use accounts with a spread of 0-3, this will increase your profit.
For tests and trading: every tick, M5 period.
The advisor does not need a news filter
Unique transaction tracking algorithm
|Risk: 0%, Profit: 40%, Drawdown: 0.5%, Leverage: 1: 500
|Risk: 6%, Profit: 100%, Drawdown: 4%, Leverage: 1: 500
|Risk: 10%, Gain: 200%, Drawdown: 7%, Leverage: 1: 500
IMPORTANT!
Trades ONLY EURUSD, GBPUSD (М1-М5-М15).
The minimum deposit is $ 100.
The default setting for the pair (EURUSD M5).
An expert needs a VPS server 24/5.
Settings: FixedLots - fixed lot size MagicNumber - transaction number StopLoss - stop loss size Risk - choosing auto lot size Manage_Lot - true (automatic lot size selection is enabled) / false (auto lot size disabled)
TimeFilter - Expert's trading hours
You don't need to configure anything - the default settings. Use accounts with a spread of 0-3, this will increase your profit.
For tests and trading: every tick, M5 period.