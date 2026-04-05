TrendSignaler

Shows the best trend detection results for all currency pairs without redrawing the result.

Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks. The TrendSignaler

The indicator does not change its readings 100%, the arrows always remain in their places.

Each user can customize the indicator to suit his trading style and currency pair.

Indicator setting Historybars - the number of bars to determine the trend Signal - signal strength, set the value above 50. Trend - trend accuracy , set the value above 210.

Large (white arrows) are the direction of the trend of the higher timeframe. Small arrows are (signal arrows) for buy - sell.



