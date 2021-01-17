OneClick TradePanel

Indicatorless robot with a graphical interface. Automatic, semi-automatic and manual trading. Dozens of settings options - from conservative long-term trading to aggressive grid martingale. Intuitive interface, easy customization.

Full controllability in the tester's visual mode.

Smart trailing stop by distance and levels with separate parameters for the first (most profitable) and subsequent trades. The trailing distance dynamically increases with the profit growth. But, if the movement stops, trailing by levels lift the SL to a minimum distance, which excludes loss of profit during a trend reversal.

Drawdown control: - simultaneous closing of "profitable-next" trades and full or partial closing of a losing trade.

TP is fixed and floating (from the averaging price).

The information interface constantly displays basic information on the pair and account. The interface opened by a button displays complete information. Also calculator of MM, and calculator "Symbol Volatility / Spread".

The calculator of possible loss of profit when combining the SL of profitable and unprofitable positions is constantly visible. By moving the SL you can set the exact value of the possible loss of profit in the event of a price reversal.



The robot is effective in automatic trading mode, but in a semiautomatic device, you can get the result ten times better. If you know how to trade and have time for this, of course.



Incoming parameters requiring explanation

Distance Distance for placing the first buy-sell order. Grid Step. Step for placing subsequent orders (above the min-buy, below the max-sell)

Distance for placing the first buy-sell order. Grid Step. Step for placing subsequent orders (above the min-buy, below the max-sell) DrawdownStep Drawdown level = (DrawdownStep + Distance) = permission to open a trade in drawdown. Dynamically increases as the volume of previously opened deals increases.

Drawdown level = (DrawdownStep + Distance) = permission to open a trade in drawdown. Dynamically increases as the volume of previously opened deals increases. FloatingTP / FixedTP Floating TP is set from the level of the average buy and / or sell position price. Dynamically changes.

Floating TP is set from the level of the average buy and / or sell position price. Dynamically changes. modStep SL modification step at trailing stop

SL modification step at trailing stop maxCombineLoss . If the value is more than zero, then the SL of profitable and unprofitable positions will be combined, provided that the loss of profit does not exceed the specified value. Useful for U-turns.

. If the value is more than zero, then the SL of profitable and unprofitable positions will be combined, provided that the loss of profit does not exceed the specified value. Useful for U-turns. Drawdown constant A constant that is reused in the algorithm. The value "100" is valid for EURUSD 5Digits For other pairs please specify.

A constant that is reused in the algorithm. The value "100" is valid for EURUSD 5Digits For other pairs please specify. totProf CloseALL The total profit at which all buy and sell trades for the pair will be automatically closed.