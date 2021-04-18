MultiTF trend function

    This is a function in the indicator shell. Generates a trading signal for a specified number of TFs (from 1 to 4). The indicators supplied with the terminal are not used. The basic calculation is made using the MACD formula, but using a modified third generation EMA (responds more quickly to a sudden change in trend).
 In addition, the function:
- draws two bands showing the strength of the trend.
- detects the moment of trend change to the opposite one and informs about it with an alert and sound signal (if allowed). Alert pops up once, only at the moment of a trend change. UP or DN-signal for each of the monitored TF is generated if there are at least 2 dots of the same color. The final signal is formed by the indicators of all allowed TFs.
     The signal of the current TF can be turned off - the trend will be drawn, but the signal will not be taken into account. This allows you to freely switch chart-TF for an overview of the general situation, without violating the correctness of the function. I do not recommend allowing more than 2 TFs to work unnecessarily. Or allow everything, but make trading decisions without waiting for the final UP or DN signal. On a weak trend (a small gap between the lines, the dots are almost horizontal, the color alternates), I recommend closing profitable deals and not trading. Or trading by place pending orders in the direction of the presumptive trend development. On a strong trend, it is permissible to trade market orders

Input parameters

  • FastPeriod, SlowPeriod, DeviationPeriod, Deviation weight - standard MACD parameters by default. In the vast majority of cases, there is no need to change them.
  •  CurrentTF_ON - permission to take into account the signal of the current TF
  • TF TF_1, TF_2, TF_3 - selection of a period less than Monthly enables trend control on this TF
  • BarsToCount - limiting the depth of viewing history. A smaller value speeds up the calculation when switching TF. 0 = Full story (not recommended).


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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ChartFormat for you
Vasyl Temchenko
Utilities
This little script will brighten your life. Below is its code, you can insert it into OnInit of any robot. Or change the colors and scale to suit your taste #property copyright "V.Temchenko Skype:vasily.temchenko" #property link        " Mailto:tvp.prog.96 @gmail.com" #property version    "1.00" #property strict #property description    "Have questions? Skype: vasily.temchenko Viber: +38098 800-6-800" ; #property description    "If the voice - only Russian, Ukrainian or Belarusian" ; #property
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OneClick TradePanel
Vasyl Temchenko
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Indicatorless robot with a graphical interface . Automatic, semi-automatic and manual trading. Dozens of settings options - from conservative long-term trading to aggressive grid martingale. Intuitive interface, easy customization. Full controllability in the tester's visual mode. Smart trailing stop by distance and levels with separate parameters for the first (most profitable) and subsequent trades. The trailing distance dynamically increases with the profit growth. But, if the movement stops,
TricolorEMA
Vasyl Temchenko
Indicators
The indicator compares with the Difer constant the ClosePrice difference between the offset point Point1 and Bar1 (the last closed bar). If the value is positive and exceeds Difer , then the Blue line is drawn, which corresponds to the UP-trend . If the value is negative and exceeds Difer , the Magenta line is drawn, which corresponds to the DN-trend . The absence of trend ( Flat ) is indicated by the color Yellow .    You can also trade by crossing the fast and slow MA. This option is preferab
MarketMonitor
Vasyl Temchenko
Indicators
The application displays data from several dozen pairs on one sheet. This allows you to quickly identify promising pairs for trading.  There is no need to open and analyze dozens of charts, you will only open 3-4-5 charts and exactly the ones that need to be analyzed. See in "Comments"  full size picture. The menu can be set from 1 to 30 symbols. If this is not enough, then you can add an unlimited number through the graphical interface. You can also delete unnecessary pairs there. The GUI also
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