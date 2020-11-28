Bolide EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Moving Average combined with Martingale. This System is designed very simple and it is very easy to use. The opening for the first Grid order is calculated by two moving averages. After opening the first order, calculated by the MAs, the EA will continue opening positions in a distance, wich can be calculated by you in the EA´s Settings. The Strategy passed my long Term Backtests since 2001 very stable for the most currency pairs listed below. Some of them have not been tested since 2001, because I had not enough historical data. I will buy Tickdata Suite in the next time to make Backtests with 99% modeling quality and variable Spread to bring the Quality of my EA´s to the maximum. My goal with the Bolide EA is to provide the mql5 community a safe grid system with reliable long term backtests. I want to offer you the opportunity to make steady, long-term profits with the least possible risk.





Please join my Telegram Group here: https://t.me/joinchat/2izTYY0gyOM2YTMy In this Group, we can share our results of my EA´s and talk a litlle about Trading, especially automated Trading. I am happy about everyone, who´s joining my Group.

Recommendations:

Account Balance: 2x the Ammount of the maximum Drawdown Broker: Ecn Broker recommendet. Broker should allow hedging.





I will add new functions, Currency Pairs and Timeframes in the next versions. I will also share new Sets in the Discussion Tab. Please look in the Discussion section of the Bolide EA, to find a Directory of the Bolide EA. This Directory includes all Backtests and Portfolio Statistics.

The Bolide EA only needs two settings to trade 13 Currency Pairs, so It´s not overoptimized. I also Backtest my EA´s at least 10 Years, the most since 2001. My Goal on Mql5 is, to offer the customer products with maxiumum authenticity and reliability.

Default Settings for: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD Fast MA 150 /Slow MA 100 for: AUDNZD, CADCHF, USDCAD, USDSGD, USDJPY, CADJPY, GBPCAD, NZDJPY Timframe: H4 ( ↑ all Pairs ↑ ) I´ve also got a high potential Set for M5 AUDNZD. Please look in the Discussion Session of the Bolide EA. There you will find a directory, wich includes all Backtests and Sets of the EA. It also includes Portfolio statistics. Please use the right version of this directory. Please always use the newest version of this directory. If you are in the Metatrader 4 Terminal, please click here to come to the Comments section of the Bolide EA .

You can optimize the Bolide EA for your individual Currency Pair, Timframe and Deposit. This Expert Advisor is designed very simple and it can be optimized very quick.

Signals

🔴 Bolide EA AUDNZD H1 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/919658





SETTINGS



Take Profit (Pips) - Take Profit in Pips for every order

- Take Profit in Pips for every order Distance between trades (Pips) - Grid Step between orders in Pips

Magic Number - unique EA magic number

- unique EA magic number Lots - fixed trading lot

- Use Equity Percentage: Autolot true/false

Autolot true/false Risk Percentage: Percentage of Equity for Autolot (Maximum 0,5% recommended)

Percentage of Equity for Autolot Max Lots: Max Lots (only for the first Grid Position)

Max Lots Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the following trades

- lot multiplier for the following trades Maximum number of trades - Limit for maximum Numbers of trades

- Limit for maximum Numbers of trades Close Maximum Orders - use Maximum number of trades

- use Maximum number of trades Fast MA - Period of the fast Moving Average

- Period of the fast Moving Average Slow MA - Period of the fast Moving Average







🔴 For any questions you can write me a message . 🔴































