Bolide EA

  • Experts
  • JANOSCH REICHERT
    JANOSCH REICHERT

    JANOSCH REICHERT

    • Independent Trader and Developer at  mql5
    • Germany
    • 1211
    Hello Traders,
    My name is Janosch Reichert. I am a trader for more than 5 years.
    I focus mainly on the automated Trading, developting automated strategys, optimizing them and creating Portfolios with them.
    2 topics 6 comments
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 13 December 2020
  • Activations: 15

Bolide EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on  Moving Average combined with Martingale. This System is designed very simple and it is very easy to use.  The opening for the first Grid order is calculated by two moving averages. After opening the first order, calculated by the MAs, the EA will continue opening positions in a distance, wich can be calculated by you in the EA´s Settings. The Strategy passed my long Term Backtests since 2001 very stable for the most currency pairs listed below. Some of them have not been tested since 2001, because I had not enough historical data. I will buy Tickdata Suite in the next time to make Backtests with 99% modeling quality and variable Spread to bring the Quality of my EA´s to the maximum. My goal with the Bolide EA is to provide the mql5 community a safe grid system with reliable long term backtests. I want to offer you the opportunity to make steady, long-term profits with the least possible risk.


Please join my Telegram Group here: https://t.me/joinchat/2izTYY0gyOM2YTMy

In this Group, we can share our results of my EA´s and talk a litlle about Trading, especially automated Trading.

I am happy about everyone, who´s joining my Group.


Recommendations:

Account Balance: 2x the Ammount of the maximum Drawdown

Broker: Ecn Broker recommendet. Broker should allow hedging.


I will add new functions, Currency Pairs and Timeframes in the next versions. I will also share new Sets in the Discussion Tab. Please look in the Discussion section of the Bolide EA, to find a Directory of the Bolide EA. This Directory includes all Backtests and Portfolio Statistics.

The Bolide EA only needs two settings to trade  13 Currency Pairs, so It´s not overoptimized. I also Backtest my EA´s at least 10 Years, the most since 2001. My Goal on Mql5 is, to offer the customer products with maxiumum  authenticity and reliability. 


Default Settings for:  EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD

Fast MA 150 /Slow MA 100 for:  AUDNZD, CADCHF, USDCAD, USDSGD, USDJPY, CADJPY, GBPCAD, NZDJPY

Timframe: H4 ( all Pairs )

I´ve also got a high potential Set for M5 AUDNZD. Please look in the Discussion Session of the Bolide EA. There you will find a directory, wich includes all Backtests and Sets of the EA. It also includes Portfolio statistics. Please use the right version of this directory. Please always use the newest version of this directory. If you are in the Metatrader 4 Terminal, please click here to come to the Comments section of the Bolide EA .


You can optimize the Bolide EA for your individual Currency Pair, Timframe and Deposit. This Expert Advisor is designed very simple and it can be optimized very quick.

Signals

🔴 Bolide EA AUDNZD H1 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/919658


SETTINGS 

  • Take Profit (Pips) - Take Profit in Pips for every order
  • Distance between trades (Pips) - Grid Step between orders in Pips 
  • Magic Number  - unique EA magic number
  • Lots fixed trading lot
  • Use Equity Percentage: Autolot true/false
  • Risk Percentage: Percentage of Equity for Autolot (Maximum 0,5% recommended)
  • Max Lots: Max Lots (only for the first Grid Position)
  • Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the following trades
  • Maximum number of trades  - Limit for maximum Numbers of trades
  • Close Maximum Orders  - use Maximum number of trades
  • Fast MA - Period of the fast Moving Average
  • Slow MA - Period of the fast Moving Average



🔴 For any questions you can write me a message . 🔴









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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Huracan Hedger EA
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You can   get a Bonus: Get my Bolide EA for free, after rating the Huracan Hedger Huracan Hedger EA  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for smart Hedging/Grid   Trading. This System is designed very simple and it´s very easy to understand the EA, even for beginners . The EA is  focused on the AUDNZD Market- But can be Optimized for every Currency Pair, Index, Stock etc. It is a system designed to restore unprofitable positions, with the integrated Martingale function , if the trade does not
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Lucas Novak
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Lucas Novak 2021.03.05 07:11 
 

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