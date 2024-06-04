Async Charts MT5

5

Async Charts is an indicator to synchronize charts and display a customized crosshair (cursor) on all selected charts. This is a useful utility for traders using multiple timeframes of analyzing multiple symbols for trade entry or exit.


Main Features :

Real time Crosshair Synchronization on All Selected Charts
Supports Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Symbols at the same time
Auto Scroll Option
Graphical Adjustment of Color, Font, Size, ...
Locking All or Locking Specific Charts
More and More ....



Using the indicator :

Using this indicator is so simple. It is just a Plug-n-Play. But if any questions or any help needed you are welcome to contact me on the comments page of this product or on PV messaging.

Reviews 3
JD Baik
56
JD Baik 2025.08.05 08:40 
 

It's very clean and nearly perfect. My only regret is that it would be nice if it had a shortcut key to turn the crosshair on and off. Or, if it were possible to use the existing mouse wheel click to turn the crosshair on and off when not in use.

I mentioned that I'd like to have a shortcut key, and this developer immediately implemented it. I wasn't expecting it, but it was a huge surprise and strengthened my faith.

SergiosoG
545
SergiosoG 2024.09.22 01:23 
 

It works as promised !

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
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5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Account Informer MT4
Ismail Hakki Delibas
5 (1)
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Utility Description This is a useful utility that can help traders to Stay in touch with their Accounts and hear about account critical conditions. With this utility, traders will receive notifications of broker server connectivity status. Different forms of notifications are supported such as Android or IOS phone notifications, Email messages or Popup Alerts. Also any changes on positions can be sent as a notification based on user settings. All above features can be customized using the EA inp
Async Charts MT4
Ismail Hakki Delibas
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Async Charts is an indicator to synchronize charts and display a customized crosshair (cursor) on all selected charts. This is a useful utility for traders using multiple timeframes of analyzing multiple symbols for trade entry or exit. Main Features : Real time Crosshair Synchronization on All Selected Charts Supports Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Symbols at the same time Auto Scroll Option Graphical Adjustment of Color, Font, Size, ... Locking All or Locking Specific Charts More and More .
Account Informer MT5
Ismail Hakki Delibas
5 (2)
Utilities
Utility Description This is a useful utility that can help traders to Stay in touch with their Accounts and hear about account critical conditions. With this utility, traders will receive notifications of broker server connectivity status. Different forms of notifications are supported such as Android or IOS phone notifications, Email messages or Popup Alerts. Also any changes on positions can be sent as a notification based on user settings. All above features can be customized using the EA inp
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Hai Bahadur Rai -
197
Hai Bahadur Rai - 2025.10.03 23:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ismail Hakki Delibas
30266
Reply from developer Ismail Hakki Delibas 2025.10.04 01:33
You must write the exact details of your issue. Or if you need help using the product, you can ask for help to correct the use of the product. There are many specific features on the product. So if you are a beginner, I suggest you to start using the product simply without enabling professional features such as locking/multitimeframe/...
MQL5.com does not count your review because it is completely fake and advertises another product/person. You must fund a better way for your advertisement!
JD Baik
56
JD Baik 2025.08.05 08:40 
 

It's very clean and nearly perfect. My only regret is that it would be nice if it had a shortcut key to turn the crosshair on and off. Or, if it were possible to use the existing mouse wheel click to turn the crosshair on and off when not in use.

I mentioned that I'd like to have a shortcut key, and this developer immediately implemented it. I wasn't expecting it, but it was a huge surprise and strengthened my faith.

SergiosoG
545
SergiosoG 2024.09.22 01:23 
 

It works as promised !

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