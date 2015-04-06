Air Bot

Hello, dear friend

The robot for trading on the foreign exchange market "Air Bot", opens BUY transactions when the price has become higher than the previous High for a certain period. Accordingly, it opens a SELL when the price has become lower than the previous Low.

Despite all the simplicity, the robot is configured in such a way that it can make a profit for a long time with different settings.

The "Air Bot" robot does not use a grid, hedging, it works well when the market goes in one direction or the other. But even with a flat, it showed positive results, as can be seen in the figure. It does not keep permanent open trades, so you pay less to the broker for the swap. Also, it is convenient if you want to disable it for the time of some news or for other reasons, if you doubt it. It has been investigated for the last 3 years and 3 months, when opening deals with constant Lots, the robot showed remarkable results.

Nuances of the "Air Bot" robot"

1. It is possible to set a Stop Loss, but I do not put it, because the robot is programmed to close according to certain parameters when the market changes.

2. In case of a losing trade, the second trade opens with 10*(the first lot), the parameter can be changed.

3. You can change which lot will open the deal, choose between % of the funds or the exact lot.


Recommendations:

1. Find the account with the minimum spread, because Take Profit is 100 pips.

2. Limit the opening of the third martingale trade, because, already at the first loss, the second one opens with multiplication by 10.

3. Timeframe-H4

4. Currency pair-EURUSD


Input parameters:

1. Percent-select-true if you want the expert Advisor to work with the risk of a percentage per trade, if with the specified lot, then-false;

2. Amount for a new position [percent/lot] - put a Lot on the deal, if Persent is false, otherwise put a percentage of the funds, we recommend 0.1 lot for every$1000;

3. Maximum position amount [lot] - limit of the maximum lot, it is recommended to put the formula = (First lot)*martin;

4. Stop Loss [point] - classic Stop Loss, in points (0);

5. Take Profit [point] - classic Take Profit, the recommended parameter in points is 100;

6. Break Even [point] - you can convert an open trade to Break Even by setting the value in points (0);

7. Period-the Donchian period, when the price exceeds/decreases above or below the peaks for the period, it will open deals (14-20);

8. Martin-multiplier, multiplies the first lot value by this figure if the trade was unprofitable (10-20);

9. Expert Magic Number - a magic number, you can set any number;

10. Stop trading at min account - if the account balance falls below this value (in the account currency), the Expert Advisor will close all positions and stop automatic trading (if 0, the function does not work);

11. Ensure maximum Stop Loss [point] - the Expert Advisor checks open positions on each tick and, if no SL is found or SL is lower (higher for a short position) than the selected one, sets the SL to a certain value;

12. Bar closing advance [sec] - how many seconds before the expected closing of the bar, the bar closing event will occur;

13. Write a log file-The expert Advisor writes a log file when Write_Log_File = true


Attention!!!

Before you buy an Expert Advisor, download the demo version, make sure that it works on your account and shows positive results, and remember that the test results do not guarantee the same results!

Good profit!


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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