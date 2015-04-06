Hello, dear friend

The robot for trading on the foreign exchange market "Air Bot", opens BUY transactions when the price has become higher than the previous High for a certain period. Accordingly, it opens a SELL when the price has become lower than the previous Low.

Despite all the simplicity, the robot is configured in such a way that it can make a profit for a long time with different settings.

The "Air Bot" robot does not use a grid, hedging, it works well when the market goes in one direction or the other. But even with a flat, it showed positive results, as can be seen in the figure. It does not keep permanent open trades, so you pay less to the broker for the swap. Also, it is convenient if you want to disable it for the time of some news or for other reasons, if you doubt it. It has been investigated for the last 3 years and 3 months, when opening deals with constant Lots, the robot showed remarkable results.

Nuances of the "Air Bot" robot"

1. It is possible to set a Stop Loss, but I do not put it, because the robot is programmed to close according to certain parameters when the market changes.

2. In case of a losing trade, the second trade opens with 10*(the first lot), the parameter can be changed.

3. You can change which lot will open the deal, choose between % of the funds or the exact lot.





Recommendations:

1. Find the account with the minimum spread, because Take Profit is 100 pips.

2. Limit the opening of the third martingale trade, because, already at the first loss, the second one opens with multiplication by 10.

3. Timeframe-H4

4. Currency pair-EURUSD





Input parameters:

1. Percent-select-true if you want the expert Advisor to work with the risk of a percentage per trade, if with the specified lot, then-false;

2. Amount for a new position [percent/lot] - put a Lot on the deal, if Persent is false, otherwise put a percentage of the funds, we recommend 0.1 lot for every$1000;

3. Maximum position amount [lot] - limit of the maximum lot, it is recommended to put the formula = (First lot)*martin;

4. Stop Loss [point] - classic Stop Loss, in points (0);

5. Take Profit [point] - classic Take Profit, the recommended parameter in points is 100;

6. Break Even [point] - you can convert an open trade to Break Even by setting the value in points (0);

7. Period-the Donchian period, when the price exceeds/decreases above or below the peaks for the period, it will open deals (14-20);

8. Martin-multiplier, multiplies the first lot value by this figure if the trade was unprofitable (10-20);

9. Expert Magic Number - a magic number, you can set any number;

10. Stop trading at min account - if the account balance falls below this value (in the account currency), the Expert Advisor will close all positions and stop automatic trading (if 0, the function does not work);

11. Ensure maximum Stop Loss [point] - the Expert Advisor checks open positions on each tick and, if no SL is found or SL is lower (higher for a short position) than the selected one, sets the SL to a certain value;

12. Bar closing advance [sec] - how many seconds before the expected closing of the bar, the bar closing event will occur;

13. Write a log file-The expert Advisor writes a log file when Write_Log_File = true





Attention!!!

Before you buy an Expert Advisor, download the demo version, make sure that it works on your account and shows positive results, and remember that the test results do not guarantee the same results!

Good profit!