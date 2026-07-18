Wonder 3

Wonder 3 is part of the Wonder collection, strategies I selected from my own portfolios.

It trades EURUSD on the M30 timeframe using a linear-regression channel with momentum filters.

What it is, and what it is not

  • Every trade opens with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Risk is always defined.
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging. One position at a time, low margin usage.
  • No neural-network, no AI, no quantum wording. A rule-based system, tested and honest.
  • Nothing to optimize: the default settings are the tested settings.

How it was built

A systematic process, not curve-fitting a single chart: genetic generation, verification on data never used to build it, checks on other markets, spread stress and Monte Carlo. Reviewed again in 2026 on recent data.

Backtest (fixed 0.01 lot, 99% modeling quality)

  • 2020-2026: 232 trades, profit factor 1.57, return/drawdown 5.2
  • Last 24 months: 77 trades, profit factor 1.35

Backtests are not a promise. Real results depend on your broker and will differ.

How to test: open a EURUSD M30 chart, default settings, Every tick or 1 minute OHLC. 500 USD is enough for 0.01 lot.

Settings: mmLots (fixed lot), money management fixed or free-margin percentage, MagicNumber, ExitOnFriday.

Each Wonder works on its own but they are built to run together: the collection is uncorrelated, so combining several smooths the overall equity. Available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Support is on MQL5, in Comments or by private message.

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