Ultimate USDCAD
- Experts
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Alexandr MaltsevWe are a team of enthusiasts in algorithmic forex trading, our goal is to create truly working and well-earning advisors for professional traders from around the world. Therefore we will be glad to any comments or suggestions.
We have been making trading programs for more than 10 years.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Ultimate USDCAD Expert Advisor is an automated system that fully controls the process of trading, requiring no interference from the trader.
MQL5 Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/359190
Advantages of the Ultimate USDCAD EA:
- It does not use risky trading methods: martingale, averaging, grid, night scalping.
- It consists of a set of various strategies, which makes the trading more diversified and secure.
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss.
- This Expert Advisor can be used with any broker.
- The period of optimization and testing is more than 4.5 years. Our team will regularly maintain the relevance of the parameters and update the EA as needed.
- Testing and optimization have been carried out using real ticks (99% modeling quality), with commission per lot added in order to make the testing results as close to live trading results as possible.
- The Ultimate USDCAD EA is easy to use and has only one external parameter RiskPercent designed for risk management.
To start effectively trading on your account, follow three simple steps:
- Download the Ultimate USDCAD Expert Advisor, backtest it on history data and see the quality of trading.
- Pay for the rent or purchase. Please, keep in mind that after 3 sales of the full version of the EA, all prices will be doubled.
- Run the Expert Advisor on your account.
Trading parameters:
- It is recommended to use a minimum deposit of 1000 USD.
- Select the USDCAD symbol for trading.
- You can use any timeframe, this will not affect the results.
- It is recommended to run the EA on a VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure a stable connection to the Internet and power, because the EA manages trades are therefore requires constant access to the account.
If you liked this EA, please leave a review. If you have any questions, you may ask them in private messages or in the Comment section.