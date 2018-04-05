Fractal Expert GBPUSD
- Experts
-
Radmir NabiullinЗанимаюсь разработкой, тестированием и торговлей торговыми роботами SAS Bots.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Fractal Expert
Automatic trading robot on the currency pair GBPUSD, the basis for opening transactions is the Fractal indicator with filters MACD, Volume, etc. Also, the robot uses the averaging method, but opens transactions only when the indicators give a reversal signal, so the robot showed good results over 5 years.
Recommendation
- Deposit: from $10,000
- Account type: Netting
- Leverage: 1:500
- Currency pair: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M15
Settings
- Amount for a new position [%] - percentage of the deposit for the first transaction (0.026)
- Max lot (Percentage of the deposit) - maximum lot relative to the deposit (6)
- The averaging coefficient - averaging coefficient (0.00035)
- Lot multiplier - averaging coefficient (5)
- Balance multiplier - averaging coefficient (20)
- 0 - long, 1 - Short - selection of the direction for opening trades (1)
- Opening a position with a volume value of - the value of the volume indicator, for each broker you need to test separately (1000)
- Take Profit - the value at which the transaction will be closed with a profit (800)
Default values are in parentheses