Fractal Expert GBPUSD

Fractal Expert

Automatic trading robot on the currency pair GBPUSD, the basis for opening transactions is the Fractal indicator with filters MACD, Volume, etc. Also, the robot uses the averaging method, but opens transactions only when the indicators give a reversal signal, so the robot showed good results over 5 years.


Recommendation

  • Deposit: from $10,000
  • Account type: Netting
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M15   


Settings

  1. Amount for a new position [%] - percentage of the deposit for the first transaction (0.026)
  2. Max lot (Percentage of the deposit) - maximum lot relative to the deposit (6)
  3. The averaging coefficient - averaging coefficient (0.00035)
  4. Lot multiplier - averaging coefficient (5)
  5. Balance multiplier - averaging coefficient (20)
  6. 0 - long, 1 - Short - selection of the direction for opening trades (1)
  7. Opening a position with a volume value of - the value of the volume indicator, for each broker you need to test separately (1000)
  8. Take Profit - the value at which the transaction will be closed with a profit (800)
Default values are in parentheses
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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Hello, dear friend The robot for trading on the foreign exchange market " Air Bot ", opens BUY transactions when the price has become higher than the previous High for a certain period. Accordingly, it opens a SELL when the price has become lower than the previous Low . Despite all the simplicity, the robot is configured in such a way that it can make a profit for a long time with different settings. The " Air Bot " robot does not use a grid, hedging, it works well when the market goes in one d
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