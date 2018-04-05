Fractal Expert GBPUSD

Air Bot Radmir Nabiullin Experts

Hello, dear friend The robot for trading on the foreign exchange market " Air Bot ", opens BUY transactions when the price has become higher than the previous High for a certain period. Accordingly, it opens a SELL when the price has become lower than the previous Low . Despite all the simplicity, the robot is configured in such a way that it can make a profit for a long time with different settings. The " Air Bot " robot does not use a grid, hedging, it works well when the market goes in one d