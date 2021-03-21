TraderAizBtpProDayScalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.
# youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1
! First Backtest By Your Self
Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account
STOXX50
CA60
HK50
# Currently Working On
- Signal Services
- Stock Scanner(US/JP Stock Currently)
If you want signal serices email me aizwellenstan@gmail.com and tell me which platform you want to use maybe I'll work on its API
or, if you want to have stock list email me and I'll work on Stock Signal Services.
# If you Find Out It Works On Other Pairs
Im Happy to konw about it, email: aizwellenstan@gmail.com