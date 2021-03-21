TraderAizBtpProDayScalper

! First Backtest By Your Self

Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.

Works On D1 TimeFrame

# Pairs

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EURUSD

US500

JP225

USTEC

US2000

SE30

HK50





# Currently Working On

- Signal Services

- Stock Scanner(US/JP Stock Currently)

If you want signal serices email me aizwellenstan@gmail.com and tell me which platform you want to use maybe I'll work on its API

or, if you want to have stock list email me and I'll work on Stock Signal Services.