TraderAizBtpProDayScalper

! register Interactive Broker https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375


Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel. 


# youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1


! First Backtest By Your Self


Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account


Works On D1 TimeFrame

# Pairs
------------

EURUSD

US500

JP225

USTEC

US2000

SE30

STOXX50

CA60


HK50


# Currently Working On

- Signal Services

- Stock Scanner(US/JP Stock Currently) 

If you want signal serices email me aizwellenstan@gmail.com and tell me which platform you want to use maybe I'll work on its API

or, if you want to have stock list email me and I'll work on Stock Signal Services.


# If you Find Out It Works On Other Pairs

Im Happy to konw about it, email: aizwellenstan@gmail.com



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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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