TraderAizMACrossPro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.
# youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1
# Features
- MACross with Custom Period Custom SMA,EMA,SMMA,LWMA
- TrailingStop
a mini version ofhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63652?source=Site+Market+MT4+Search+Rating004%3aTraderAiz+btp+Pro
! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10
! First Backtest By Your Self
Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account
# Current Working On
- Signal Services
- Stock Scanner(US Stock Currently) (Japan Stock if you want than I'll work on it)
If you want signal serices email me aizwellenstan@gmail.com and tell me which platform you want to use maybe I'll work on its API
or, if you want to have stock list email me and I'll work on Stock Signal Services.
# If you Find Out It Works On Other Pairs
Im Happy to konw about it, email: aizwellenstan@gmail.com