TraderAizMACrossPro

! register Interactive Broker https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375


Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel. 


# youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1


# Features

- MACross with Custom Period Custom SMA,EMA,SMMA,LWMA

- TrailingStop

a mini version of

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63652?source=Site+Market+MT4+Search+Rating004%3aTraderAiz+btp+Pro


! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10


! First Backtest By Your Self


Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account


Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame

# Pairs
------------

EURUSD


# Current Working On

- Signal Services

- Stock Scanner(US Stock Currently) (Japan Stock if you want than I'll work on it)

If you want signal serices email me aizwellenstan@gmail.com and tell me which platform you want to use maybe I'll work on its API

or, if you want to have stock list email me and I'll work on Stock Signal Services.


# If you Find Out It Works On Other Pairs

Im Happy to konw about it, email: aizwellenstan@gmail.com


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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