TraderAiz MA Trend Follower Pro

! First Backtest By Your Self

Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.

Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame

# Pairs

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EURUSD





# Current Working On

- Signal Services

- Stock Scanner(US Stock Currently) (Japan Stock if you want than I'll work on it)

If you want signal serices email me aizwellenstan@gmail.com and tell me which platform you want to use maybe I'll work on its API

or, if you want to have stock list email me and I'll work on Stock Signal Services.