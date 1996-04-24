Trend Genius

The technical indicator, TrendGenius, is based on the values of statistical trading indicators. It allows you to predict the future value of an asset. Calculations are carried out according to a certain algorithm based on data on quotes for a certain period. The tool was created to simplify technical analysis and is used on various markets and exchanges, including cryptocurrency ones.





A change in direction, from the point of view of market fundamentals, means a shift in trading interest towards sellers or buyers. If we do not take into account speculative throws, which as a result do not affect the general trend, then the moment of a real “turning point” is always preceded by a certain period of struggle between “bulls” and “bears”? At this time, the trend reversal indicator should attract the trader’s attention.





TrendGenius entry points should be used as potential market reversal points; all entry points will be optimal points at which the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of the existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news; it can act as a news filter, that is, show how the market reacts to this or that news. You can customize the indicator based on your needs; be sure to use additional information to enter the market.



