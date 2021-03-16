Our Trend entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points at which movement changes.





The simplest use case for the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news; it can act as a news filter, that is, show how the market reacts to this or that news.





The default indicator settings are quite effective most of the time. You can customize the indicator based on your needs. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.