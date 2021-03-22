Captain Gold

Many forex traders spend their time looking for that perfect moment to enter the markets or a telltale sign that screams "buy" or "sell". And while the search can be fascinating, the result is always the same. The truth is… there is no guaranteed way to trade the forex markets. As a result, traders must learn that there are a variety of indicators that can help to determine the best time to buy or sell a forex cross rate.

Our indicator definitely does this! This strategy is created by traders for traders!





Advantages:

- Effective trend detection

- 2 types of supply and demand indicators included to maximize your potential

- Gives you the chance to improve your trading skills

- Never repaints, never recalculates

- Works on all symbols and timeframes

- Integrated pup-up, email, push notification and sound alerts

- easy to use - this is the most important;

- MTF (multi-timeframe indicator) - used for knowing the trend from the higher timeframes in real-time without having to change the graphs;

- buttons - for easy use of all the tools included in the indicator;

- real time ability to detect support/demand zones very easy (we use separate indicators to predict the moves accurately, such as Support/Demand based on Fibonacci and classic Support/Demand zones);

- color schemes: we included the top 10 most used color schemes, to easily understand the indicator fit for any background color;

- shows the trend with no lag and most important for traders the signals are NO repainted (this means that the signal will be there every time and not disappear when the markets are changing).





We recommend to use it as a full strategy, taking advantage of all the information our tool provides.

Enjoy using our best strategy and don't forget to write a review after you buy the product!

Remember: You don't buy a simple indicator, you buy a complete strategy that really works!





Configuration Parameters

Trend Settings

- alertsOn

- alertsMessage: message alert in MT4

- alertsSound: receive a sound alert in MT4

- alertsEmail: receive an email with the alert generated by the trend indicator

- alertsNotification: receive a push notification

Buttons settings

- button_corner: corner where buttons should be displayed on chart

Appearance settings

- Arrow type: 5 types of arrows

- ColorScheme: trend indicator color schemes (10 sets of color schemes included)

- Display Type: Line/Line with arrows

Fibo S/D settings

- FiboSD Color Scheme: Fibo S/D color schemes (10 sets color schemes included)

S/D settings

- Timeframe of S/D: select the timeframe of Supply/Demand indicator (for example: you can put the indicator on M15 chart and see the Supply/Demand zones from H1/H4/D1 charts on the M15 chart)

- SDColorScheme: Supply/Demand color schemes (10 sets color schemes included)

Spread Display settings

- SpreadDisplayCorner



