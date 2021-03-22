Captain Gold

Many forex traders spend their time looking for that perfect moment to enter the markets or a telltale sign that screams "buy" or "sell". And while the search can be fascinating, the result is always the same. The truth is… there is no guaranteed way to trade the forex markets. As a result, traders must learn that there are a variety of indicators that can help to determine the best time to buy or sell a forex cross rate.

Our indicator definitely does this! This strategy is created by traders for traders!


Advantages: 

- Effective trend detection

- 2 types of supply and demand indicators included to maximize your potential

- Gives you the chance to improve your trading skills

- Never repaints, never recalculates

- Works on all symbols and timeframes

- Integrated pup-up, email, push notification and sound alerts

- easy to use - this is the most important;

- MTF (multi-timeframe indicator) - used for knowing the trend from the higher timeframes in real-time without having to change the graphs;

- buttons - for easy use of all the tools included in the indicator;

- real time ability to detect support/demand zones very easy (we use separate indicators to predict the moves accurately, such as Support/Demand based on Fibonacci and classic Support/Demand zones);

- color schemes: we included the top 10 most used color schemes,  to easily understand the indicator fit for any background color;

- shows the trend with no lag and most important for traders the signals are NO repainted (this means that the signal will be there every time and not disappear when the markets are changing).


We recommend to use it as a full strategy, taking advantage of all the information our tool provides.

Enjoy using our best strategy and don't forget to write a review after you buy the product!

Remember: You don't buy a simple indicator, you buy a complete strategy that really works!


Configuration Parameters

Trend Settings

- alertsOn

- alertsMessage: message alert in MT4

- alertsSound: receive a sound alert in MT4 

- alertsEmail: receive an email with the alert generated by the trend indicator

- alertsNotification: receive a push notification

Buttons settings

- button_corner: corner where buttons should be displayed on chart

Appearance settings

- Arrow type: 5 types of arrows

- ColorScheme: trend indicator color schemes (10 sets of color schemes included)

- Display Type: Line/Line with arrows

Fibo S/D settings

- FiboSD Color Scheme: Fibo S/D color schemes (10 sets color schemes included)

S/D settings

- Timeframe of S/D: select the timeframe of Supply/Demand indicator (for example: you can put the indicator on M15 chart and see the Supply/Demand zones from H1/H4/D1 charts on the M15 chart)

- SDColorScheme: Supply/Demand color schemes (10 sets color schemes included)

Spread Display settings

- SpreadDisplayCorner


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Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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