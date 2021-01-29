One Click Close Pro

OneClickClose-Pro EA allow users to easily close all positions at once with multiple options with simple UI.



Options Includes::

1. Close All Positions

2. Close All Buy Positions

3. Close All Sell Positions

4. Close All Position GreaterThan or Equal to Profit

5. Close All Position LessThan or Equal to Profit

6. Close All Position By Symbol

7. Option to Set Deviation

8. Option to Set Maximum Retry (If position close fails)





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63317

