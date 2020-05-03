Schaff Trend: A Faster And More Accurate Indicator In Combination With The TEMA MACD - Scalping Systems Advantage





The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is a charting indicator that is commonly used to identify market trends and provide buy and sell signals to traders. Developed in 1999 by noted currency trader Doug Schaff, STC is a type of oscillator and is based on the assumption that, regardless of time frame, currency trends accelerate and decelerate in cyclical patterns.

https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/10/schaff-trend-cycle-indicator.asp





Many traders are familiar with moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) charting tool, which is an indicator that is used to forecast price action and is notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line . By contrast, STC’s signal line enables it to detect trends sooner. In fact, it typically identifies up and downtrends long before MACD indicator.





Schaff Trend Cycle is a charting indicator used to help spot buy and sell points in the forex market.

Compared to the popular MACD indicator, STC will react faster to changing market conditions.





The STC indicator is a forward-looking, leading indicator, that generates faster, more accurate signals than earlier indicators, such as the MACD because it considers both time (cycles) and moving averages. Like any chart indicator, the tool is best used with other forms of analysis and its performance will surely vary as market conditions change.





The MelBar™ Schaff Trend Cycle TEMA Indicator uses the TEMA MACD for calculation which makes it faster in determining the trend changes (even compared to the DEMA version) and thus, produces signals a few bars earlier. This advantage is of utmost significance in scalping systems.





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