BeanStoch

BeanStoch is an advanced, fully automated Expert developed to trade with EURUSD. Experts uses the Stochastic indicator as well as two Exponential Moving AVerages only for EURUSD on the 15M timeframe

Experts showed stable results on EURUSD in the 2018-2021period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions.

  • Working symbol EURUSD
  • Working Timeframe: M15
  • Min deposit: $100 

Features:

  • No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install

Settings:

  • AutoLot (Percent of Depo for Deal) - Automatic lot calculation in percents of deposit
  • Fix Lot (if 0 then Auto) - Fix lot
  • Magic - Magic number
  • Take Profit - Take Profit in points
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss in points
    • Before you buy BEANSTOCH Expert Adviser please be aware of the risks involved.
    • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
    • The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
    • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.






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    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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