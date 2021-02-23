BeanStoch
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 February 2021
- Activations: 5
BeanStoch is an advanced, fully automated Expert developed to trade with EURUSD. Experts uses the Stochastic indicator as well as two Exponential Moving AVerages only for EURUSD on the 15M timeframe
Experts showed stable results on EURUSD in the 2018-2021period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions.
- Working symbol EURUSD
- Working Timeframe: M15
- Min deposit: $100
Features:
- No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install
Settings:
- AutoLot (Percent of Depo for Deal) - Automatic lot calculation in percents of deposit
- Fix Lot (if 0 then Auto) - Fix lot
- Magic - Magic number
- Take Profit - Take Profit in points
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss in points
- Before you buy BEANSTOCH Expert Adviser please be aware of the risks involved.
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
- The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
- This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.