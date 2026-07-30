Market Levels Edge

MarketLevelsEdge is a market-structure overlay for MetaTrader 5 that plots the key levels institutional and retail order flow actually react to — previous day/week high and low, session VWAP, and daily open — and fuses them into a single, easy-to-read confluence score. It does not generate trade signals on its own: it is built to sit alongside your own strategy, sharpening your read of market bias and flagging the price zones where reversals or breakouts are statistically more likely to happen.


WHAT MARKET LEVELS EDGE IS

MarketLevelsEdge is a companion indicator, not a signal generator. It was built for traders who already have their own entry method — price action, order blocks, a personal system — but want a fast, objective way to answer two questions before every trade:

• Where is the market actually likely to react? • Is the current bias favoring buyers or sellers right now?

Instead of cluttering your chart with another set of arrows to blindly follow, MarketLevelsEdge plots the reference levels that a large share of market participants — institutional desks, algorithmic flow, and disciplined retail traders alike — genuinely use to plan entries, exits, and stop placement. When price approaches one of these levels, you know it in advance, and you can decide whether it lines up with your own setup.


THE LEVELS ON YOUR CHART

• PDH / PDL — Previous Day High / Low Yesterday's range extremes. Among the most watched intraday reference points: a breakout beyond them often triggers momentum, while a rejection at them often marks exhaustion.

• PWH / PWL — Previous Week High / Low The same logic, one timeframe up. These levels frame the broader swing structure and help you avoid fading a move that is actually respecting the higher-timeframe range.

• Daily Open The session's opening print. Price holding above or below it for the day is one of the simplest and most reliable intraday bias filters used by discretionary and systematic traders alike.

• VWAP Daily (Volume Weighted Average Price) The "fair value" of the session, weighted by real traded volume and recalculated from scratch every day. Price stretched far from VWAP is statistically more likely to revert; price accepted above or below it tells you who is currently in control.

• VWAP Weekly Same concept, anchored to the week. A broader, slower-moving fair value reference used to keep intraday decisions aligned with the dominant weekly flow.

All levels are calculated internally — no external indicators, no manual drawing, no repainting. They update automatically, every session, on any symbol and any timeframe.


THE CANDLE SCORE — HOW IT'S BUILT

At the core of MarketLevelsEdge is a 6-point confluence score, calculated separately for the bullish and the bearish side of the market. Each side checks six independent conditions; every condition that is true adds one point:

BULLISH SCORE (0-6) BEARISH SCORE (0-6)

  1. Close > Daily Open 1. Close < Daily Open
  2. Close > VWAP Daily 2. Close < VWAP Daily
  3. Close > Previous Day High 3. Close < Previous Day Low
  4. VWAP Daily > Daily Open 4. VWAP Daily < Daily Open
  5. Close > Previous Week High 5. Close < Previous Week Low
  6. Close > VWAP Weekly 6. Close < VWAP Weekly

The Net Score is simply Bullish Score minus Bearish Score, giving you one clean number from -6 to +6 that tells you, at a glance, how many independent, non-redundant factors are currently aligned in each direction.

A candle is only painted Long (green) when the bullish score clears your chosen threshold AND the net score is positive; only painted Short (red) when the mirror condition is true on the bearish side. Everything else stays neutral (gray) — the indicator does not force an opinion when the evidence is mixed.

On top of the score, an optional VWAP standard-deviation filter blocks candle coloring when price is already too extended from Daily VWAP — by default beyond 2 standard deviations — helping you avoid chasing moves that are statistically overstretched and more prone to a snap-back than a continuation.


THE ON-CHART DASHBOARD

A live panel keeps the full picture in front of you without needing to inspect every line individually:

• Price vs Open / Price vs VWAP Daily SD — your immediate intraday bias and how stretched the current move is • Yesterday Range / Week Range — where price sits inside the prior session and prior week's range, or whether it has broken out • Momentum (VWAP vs Open) — whether the session is accumulating or distributing • VWAP Weekly bias — the higher-timeframe filter • Score Long / Score Short / Score Net — the full confluence read, color-coded and updated on every tick

The panel is drawn once and only updated afterwards — no flicker, no performance cost, safe to leave running on multiple charts.


WHY USE IT ALONGSIDE YOUR OWN STRATEGY

MarketLevelsEdge does not replace your trading plan — it reinforces it. Use it to:

• Confirm directional bias before taking a signal from your own system, instead of trading against the dominant flow • Anticipate the price zones where reversals or breakouts are more likely, so you're not caught off guard by a level everyone else is watching • Filter out low-quality setups that occur far from any meaningful level or against a clearly one-sided confluence score • Add objective, volume-weighted context to a purely price-action or indicator-based approach

Because every level and every score component is fully visible on the chart and in the dashboard, there is no black box: you always know exactly why the indicator is showing what it's showing.


KEY FEATURES

• 7 institutional-grade levels calculated automatically: PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, Daily Open, VWAP Daily, VWAP Weekly • 6-component bullish/bearish confluence score with configurable threshold • VWAP standard-deviation extension filter (adjustable limit) • Color-coded candles for instant visual bias confirmation • Real-time on-chart dashboard, dark professional theme • Fully self-contained — no external indicators or dependencies • Works on any symbol, any timeframe • Non-repainting: all levels are locked in from confirmed prior sessions


IMPORTANT NOTE

MarketLevelsEdge is an analysis and context tool. It does not place trades, does not issue buy/sell alerts as trading advice, and does not guarantee any result. It is designed to be used as part of a broader, risk-managed trading plan — always combine it with your own analysis, risk management, and, where relevant, your prop firm's rules.


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