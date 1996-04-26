Supply Demand and trend

It automatically tracks the supply and demand zones and indicates the current trend.

Once you have identified the trend on the main time frame just wait for the price on the operating time frame to arrive in the near future of a demand (buy) or supply (sell) zone and execute the trade.

It is recommended to wait for the higher time frame trend and operational time frame to be aligned and operate exclusively on the areas indicated by the.

Developed the right awareness you can achieve more and more results.

Combine indicator with your operating methods to improve your trading.







Indicator Settings:



1-Indicator name, changing it allows the installation of several indicators on the same graph;

2-Using current follows the time frame of your mt4 chart, changing time frames, shows the areas of the selected time frame on the time frame you are using;

3-Offer area color (SELL);

4-Supply Area Thickness (SELL);

5-Offer Area Style (SELL);

6-Question Area Color (BUY);

7-Demand Area Thickness (BUY);

8-Question Area Style (BUY);

9-Number of bars to use;



