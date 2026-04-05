Swing control and correction

Indicator automatically translates control swings (trend-dominated market) and correction swings (retracing market);

It is a simple indicator to be combined with your strategies in order to improve them and enter the market only when the trend is in control;

Check on the largest time frame how the market is moving (swing black color control or swing blue color correction) from here, going down from time frame to set its operation in the direction of the trend.

OPERATIONAL EXAMPLE:

LOCATE DOWNWARD CONTROL SWING ON TIME FRAME GREATER (H1), ON THE OPERATING TIME FRAME WAIT FOR THE FIRST BREAK OF A MINIMUM AND ENTER THE MARKET, PLACING THE STOP LOSS ABOVE THE MAXIMUM AND THE FIRST TAKE PROFIT RR 1:1. 

USE INDICATOR IN COMBINATION WITH OTHERS TO HAVE TRULY PROFITABLE TRADING:

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Vladimiro Lazzaretti
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It automatically tracks the supply and demand zones and indicates the current trend. Once you have identified the trend on the main time frame just wait for the price on the operating time frame to arrive in the near future of a demand (buy) or supply (sell) zone and execute the trade. It is recommended to wait for the higher time frame trend and operational time frame to be aligned and operate exclusively on the areas indicated by the. Developed the right awareness you can achieve more and more
Adr alert multi pair
Vladimiro Lazzaretti
Indicators
Indicator is able to alert by pop and acoustic alarm the achievement of the average price range of the last periods so as to be able to set our operation. It allows different percentage variables reached and periods of variation according to the parameters entered. Apply your reverse strategies to achieving that threshold so you get higher success rates. Indispensabile per le strategie reverse intraday.
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