Swing control and correction

Indicator automatically translates control swings (trend-dominated market) and correction swings (retracing market);

It is a simple indicator to be combined with your strategies in order to improve them and enter the market only when the trend is in control;

Check on the largest time frame how the market is moving (swing black color control or swing blue color correction) from here, going down from time frame to set its operation in the direction of the trend.

OPERATIONAL EXAMPLE:

LOCATE DOWNWARD CONTROL SWING ON TIME FRAME GREATER (H1), ON THE OPERATING TIME FRAME WAIT FOR THE FIRST BREAK OF A MINIMUM AND ENTER THE MARKET, PLACING THE STOP LOSS ABOVE THE MAXIMUM AND THE FIRST TAKE PROFIT RR 1:1.

USE INDICATOR IN COMBINATION WITH OTHERS TO HAVE TRULY PROFITABLE TRADING: