The 9 Ichimoku Dragon

This EA covers all the advanced and mostly used Ichimoku entry known to man. It is very flexible with filters that you can set yourselves.

The following are the 9 entry of the Ichimoku that you can set up with this EA, (using a long trade as an example)





1. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross

The EA trades if Tenkan-sen comes from below and Kijun-sen, and lines become are equal.

The EA trades if Tenkan-sen comes from below and Kijun-sen, and lines become are equal. 2. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross

The EA trades the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen if the Tenkan-sen is cross above the Kijun-sen from below.

The EA trades the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen if the Tenkan-sen is cross above the Kijun-sen from below. Simple Cloud Breakout

The EA trades the Breakout of the cloud if the price gets above the cloud.

The EA trades the Breakout of the cloud if the price gets above the cloud. Advanced Cloud Breakout

The EA enters a trade if the price breaks through with the high of the candle which broke through the cloud.

The EA enters a trade if the price breaks through with the high of the candle which broke through the cloud. Tenkan-sen Breakout

Trades the breakout of the Tenkan-sen line out of the cloud.

Trades the breakout of the Tenkan-sen line out of the cloud. Kijun-sen Breakout

Trades the breakout of the Kijun-sen line out of the cloud.

Trades the breakout of the Kijun-sen line out of the cloud. Chikou Span Breakout

Trades the breakout of the Chikou Span line out of the cloud.

Trades the breakout of the Chikou Span line out of the cloud. All in uptrend/downtrend --> most common and safe Ichimoku strategy

Enters a buy trade if the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen are above the cloud, if the Tenkan-sen is above the Kijun-sen, if the ChikouSpan is above the cloud, if the Cloud is in an uptrend and if the current price is above the cloud.

**It is recommended to not use any filter with this strategy.

Enters a buy trade if the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen are above the cloud, if the Tenkan-sen is above the Kijun-sen, if the ChikouSpan is above the cloud, if the Cloud is in an uptrend and if the current price is above the cloud. Only Filter

This strategy only uses the entry filters to enter a trade. If the filter you choose is true, the Ichimoku EA will place a trade (use at least one entry filter).

It is recommended to combine this strategy with an exit strategy and no StopLoss, no TakeProfit and no Trailing functions (only set a high StopLoss as safety net).

Entry Filters You can add any one or more from the following filters. Price above/below cloud

Tenkan-sen above/below cloud

Kijun-sen above/below cloud

Tenkan-sen above/below Kijun-sen

Price is above/below Tenkan-sen

Price is above/below Kijun-sen

Cloud is in uptrend/downtrend

ChikouSpan above/below price

ChikouSpan above/below cloud



Parameters for the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator

Timeframe

The timeframe on which the EA should work, regardless of what timeframe your chart is set to. (Default is PERIOD_CURRENT )

The timeframe on which the EA should work, regardless of what timeframe your chart is set to. (Default is PERIOD_CURRENT ) Period of Tenkan-sen line

Averaging period to calculate the main line (default is 9)

Averaging period to calculate the main line (default is 9) Period of Kijun-sen line

Averaging period to calculate the main line (default is 26)

Averaging period to calculate the main line (default is 26) Period of Senkou Span B line

Averaging period to calculate the main line (default is 52)



For the Pro Version, which has even more features, you need to buy for unlimited use. Thanks!



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