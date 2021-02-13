The 9 Ichimoku Dragon

This EA covers all the advanced and mostly used Ichimoku entry known to man. It is very flexible with filters that you can set yourselves. 

The following are the 9 entry of the Ichimoku that you can set up with this EA, (using a long trade as an example)


  • 1. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross
    The EA trades if Tenkan-sen comes from below and Kijun-sen, and lines become are equal.
  • 2. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross
    The EA trades the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen if the Tenkan-sen is cross above the Kijun-sen from below.
  • Simple Cloud Breakout
    The EA trades the Breakout of the cloud if the price gets above the cloud.
  • Advanced Cloud Breakout
    The EA enters a trade if the price breaks through with the high of the candle which broke through the cloud.
  • Tenkan-sen Breakout
    Trades the breakout of the Tenkan-sen line out of the cloud.
  • Kijun-sen Breakout
    Trades the breakout of the Kijun-sen line out of the cloud.
  • Chikou Span Breakout
    Trades the breakout of the Chikou Span line out of the cloud.
  • All in uptrend/downtrend --> most common and safe Ichimoku strategy
    Enters a buy trade if the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen are above the cloud, if the Tenkan-sen is above the Kijun-sen, if the ChikouSpan is above the cloud, if the Cloud is in an uptrend and if the current price is above the cloud.
    **It is recommended to not use any filter with this strategy.
  • Only Filter
    This strategy only uses the entry filters to enter a trade. If the filter you choose is true, the Ichimoku EA will place a trade (use at least one entry filter).
    It is recommended to combine this strategy with an exit strategy and no StopLoss, no TakeProfit and no Trailing functions (only set a high StopLoss as safety net).

Entry Filters

You can add any one or more from the following filters.
  • Price above/below cloud
  • Tenkan-sen above/below cloud
  • Kijun-sen above/below cloud
  • Tenkan-sen above/below Kijun-sen
  • Price is above/below Tenkan-sen
  • Price is above/below Kijun-sen
  • Cloud is in uptrend/downtrend
  • ChikouSpan above/below price
  • ChikouSpan above/below cloud


Parameters for the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator

  • Timeframe
    The timeframe on which the EA should work, regardless of what timeframe your chart is set to. (Default is PERIOD_CURRENT )
  • Period of Tenkan-sen line
    Averaging period to calculate the main line (default is 9)
  • Period of Kijun-sen line
    Averaging period to calculate the main line (default is 26)
  • Period of Senkou Span B line
    Averaging period to calculate the main line (default is 52)


For the Pro Version, which has even more features, you need to buy for unlimited use. Thanks!


SIT BACK RELAX AND ENJOY YOUR WINS! -GARUDA EMPIRE Powered by QuivoFX

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The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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Valeri Balachnin
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Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
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Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
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