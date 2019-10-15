The Challenger Pro Indicator

Lift off! This Indicator will take your trading into new heights! 

This Forex Indicator Scalper is great for all time frame. It works by incorporating the Double MACD strategy and the Ichimoku Cloud. They both work as an excellent signal confirmation and filters for each other. 

The there is specific Ichimoku setting that seem to work nicely by shifting the Kumo Cloud during my research. This is the secret sauce for Sclaping with Ichimoku


How to use:

1. Wait for arrow signal to show. (IT DOES NOT REPAINT)

2. Place position right after the close of the signal candle. 


Features:

- Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour, 

- This indicator comes with an Alert, which still gives you time to place trade.

- Recommended for all the major pairs. 

- Be prepared to expect  at least 4 signals in 1 hour.

- Be prepared to finally make money.


Always remember in trading "You cannot predict the future, but you  CAN increase the odds in your favor"


Wish you well, happy sclaping and profit always!


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A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
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FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
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