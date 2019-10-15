The Challenger Pro Indicator

Lift off! This Indicator will take your trading into new heights!

This Forex Indicator Scalper is great for all time frame. It works by incorporating the Double MACD strategy and the Ichimoku Cloud. They both work as an excellent signal confirmation and filters for each other.

The there is specific Ichimoku setting that seem to work nicely by shifting the Kumo Cloud during my research. This is the secret sauce for Sclaping with Ichimoku





How to use:

1. Wait for arrow signal to show. (IT DOES NOT REPAINT)

2. Place position right after the close of the signal candle.





Features:

- Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour,

- This indicator comes with an Alert, which still gives you time to place trade.

- Recommended for all the major pairs.

- Be prepared to expect at least 4 signals in 1 hour.

- Be prepared to finally make money.





Always remember in trading "You cannot predict the future, but you CAN increase the odds in your favor"





Wish you well, happy sclaping and profit always!



