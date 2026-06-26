Tomgoodcar Artemisia

Limited Promotional Offer & Asset Compatibility

  • Introductory Pricing: As a special launch promotion, this Expert Advisor is available to download completely for FREE for the first 50 users. Once the 50-download limit is reached, the system will revert to its standard retail price of $30.

  • Universal Compatibility: The algorithmic structure is highly adaptable and fully supports trading across all financial instruments. Users can deploy this system on Forex currency pairs, Precious Metals (e.g., XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto CFDs, depending on the broker's offerings.

User Manual and Configuration Guide: Tomgoodcar Artemisia V1

System Overview

Tomgoodcar Artemisia V1 is an Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to control and manage trading positions using a mathematical Zone Recovery (Hedging) logic, integrated with a Moving Average filter. The system is not designed for absolute directional prediction accuracy. Instead, it focuses heavily on drawdown management and position recovery when the market experiences volatility or moves contrary to the initial entry.

Core Algorithms

  1. Trend Identification:

    The system utilizes a Moving Average (Period 400) as a baseline to divide the trading zone. The algorithm evaluates the initial market order placement based on the current price position relative to the MA line.

  2. Zone Recovery Mechanism:

    If the market direction contradicts the initial position, the algorithm does not rely on a traditional static Stop Loss. Instead, it places a pending order in the opposite direction at a predefined distance (Grid Spacing) with an adjusted volume multiplier. As the price fluctuates within this grid, the system accumulates volume until the net total of the basket reaches the target profit threshold, at which point the entire cycle is closed.

  3. Dynamic Trailing System:

    The system incorporates a dynamic trailing stop mechanism to secure positions. It can be configured to apply only to the first order (First Order Only) to maintain the structural integrity of the Zone Recovery, or to all orders when market conditions are favorable.

Safety & Protection Filters

The system is equipped with server-side environment filters to prevent order execution under risky structural conditions:

  • Spread Filter: Prevents order execution when the Bid/Ask spread exceeds the user-defined threshold.

  • Margin Check Auto-Scaler: Calculates the required Free Margin before executing any order. If the margin is insufficient, the algorithm automatically scales down the volume or suspends the order to prevent an over-leveraged state.

  • Native News Filter: Retrieves economic calendar data directly from the MetaTrader 5 server to temporarily suspend trading operations before and after high-impact economic news releases.

Parameter Guide

1. Zone Recovery Settings

Parameter Description
InpMagicNumber Unique EA identifier for managing trades.
InpGridSpacing The distance (in points) for placing the recovery/hedge pending orders.
InpCloseBasketProfit The target net profit (in account currency) at which the entire basket is closed.
InpInitialLot The starting volume for the first market order.
InpOppositeLot The volume for the first recovery (hedge) pending order.
InpMartingaleMult The volume multiplier ratio for subsequent recovery orders.
InpMaxPositions The maximum allowable number of concurrent positions to prevent exceeding account limits.
InpMAPeriod The lag period for the Moving Average filter (Default: 400).

2. Cut Loss System

Parameter Description
InpCutLossToggle Enable (ON) or Disable (OFF) the global cut-loss system.
InpCutLossUSD The maximum acceptable accumulated drawdown (in account currency). If reached, the system forces closure of all positions to preserve the remaining capital.

3. Protection & Filters

Parameter Description
InpMaxSpread The maximum allowable spread (in points) for the system to operate.
InpMinFreeMargin The lower limit of Free Margin. Below this value, no new orders are opened.
InpUseNewsFilter Enable/Disable trading suspension during economic news events.
InpMinsBefore/After News The duration (in minutes) to pause operations before and after news releases.

4. Trailing Stop

Parameter Description
InpTrailingMode Operation mode: OFF , FIRST_ONLY (Applies to the initial order only), ALL (Applies to all active orders).
InpTrailingStart The distance (in points) the price must move in profit before the trailing stop activates.
InpTrailingStep The step distance (in points) to adjust the SL level as the price moves.

Recommended Environment

  • Broker Conditions: Recommended to be used with a Raw Spread or low-commission account structure to minimize cost burdens during basket accumulation.

  • Account Structure: Strictly supports Hedging accounts only (Netting accounts are not supported).

  • Timeframe: The algorithmic structure has been tested and tuned based on short-term volatility (M1 - M5).

  • Quantitative Backtesting: Users should conduct historical backtesting using 100% Modeling Quality (Based on Real Ticks) to evaluate the maximum drawdown and adjust the InpMartingaleMult and InpCutLossUSD according to their own capital size before live deployment.

Academic Disclaimer:

Backtest results and historical statistical data are solely for the purpose of evaluating the algorithmic mechanism under simulated conditions and do not serve as a confirmation or guarantee of future returns. The Zone Recovery mechanism requires substantial margin space during trendless or highly volatile market conditions. Users must thoroughly understand the principles of Money Management and accept the inherent risks to their capital.


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ข้อกำหนดและคำแนะนำของระบบ สินทรัพย์ที่รองรับ: XAUUSD (ทองคำ) ระยะเวลา: 5 นาที (M5) เงินทุนขั้นต่ำที่แนะนำ: 500 ดอลลาร์สหรัฐ เงินทุนที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด: 5,000 USC (บัญชี Micro หรือ Cent) เพื่อเพิ่มความยืดหยุ่นในการคำนวณขนาดล็อตและรับประกันการบริหารความเสี่ยงที่แม่นยำ ️ คำเตือนความเสี่ยง: การซื้อขายในตลาด Forex และ CFD มีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจส่งผลให้สูญเสียเงินทุนทั้งหมด ระบบการซื้อขายอัตโนมัติ (EA) เป็นเครื่องมือทางคณิตศาสตร์ที่อิงตามสถิติในอดีต ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่ได้รับ
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worldofhunger
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worldofhunger 2026.06.26 20:02 
 

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Tanakon Khotmitr
4769
Reply from developer Tanakon Khotmitr 2026.06.27 06:20
ขอบคุณท่านอาจารย์ที่ชี้แนะคอมเม้นแรกสำหรับผม ขอบคุณ กำไร3 ใช่มันคือค่าโรงงานที่ตั้งไว้ คุณสามาถแก้ไขได้ ใส่ตัวเลขอื่นได้ ไม่จำเป็นต้องตามผมซะทุกอย่าง คุณสามารถหาค่าย้อนหลังที่เหมาะสมในอดีตมารัน ไปข้างหน้าได้ ยกเว้นเสียแต่ว่าคุณจะทำไม่เป็นครับ คุณสามารถเรียนรู้การใส่ค่าตัวเลขต่างๆได้ด้วยตัวคุณเอง คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องให้ผมคอยจูงจมูกอยู่ตลอดเวลาครับ เพราคุณก็เป็นคนเหมือนกับผม หรือคุณเป็นอย่างอื่น
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