RSI Scanner With Two Levels MT5

2
Scan all your favorite pairs with RSI, and get notified on your preferred time frames.
Settings are Customizable
Click to change time frame or open new pairs
Notification: Phone/Popup/Email

The relative strength index (RSI) is a technical indicator used in the analysis of financial markets. It is intended to chart the current and historical strength or weakness of a pair/stock based on the closing prices of a recent trading period.

The RSI is most typically used on a 14 period, measured on a scale from 0 to 100, with high and low levels marked at 70 and 30, respectively. Short or longer timeframes are used for alternately shorter or longer outlooks. High and low levels—80 and 20, or 90 and 10—occur less frequently but indicate stronger momentum.

This scanner allow you to set two low levels and two high levels. The Scanner also notify traders when the set level is reached. Preparatory Buy/Sell and Valid Buy/Sell signals are sent


————————————————————————————————————————————————— = "————————|  Settings for  Scanner :";

Scanning                      =  5;                   //  Scan every (Seconds):

 ————————————————————————1———————————————————————— = "————————|  Settings for the list of controlled instruments and time-Frames :";

PairsToTrade                  =  "EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,EURJPY,NZDUSD,AUDUSD,GBPJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD";  // The list of controlled instruments:

TimeFrames                    =  "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1";                            // The list of controlled time-Frames:

————————————————————————2———————————————————————— = "————————|  Settings for  Indicator RSI :";

RsiPeriod                     =  14;                  //  RSI Period:

RsiPrices                     =  PRICE_CLOSE;         //  Apply to:

————————————————————————3———————————————————————— = "————————|  Settings for  RSI Levels :";

buys_level_1                  =  16;                  //  Buy level 1:

buys_level_2                  =  25;                  //  Buy level 2:

sell_level_1                  =  75;                  //  Sell level 1:

sell_level_2                  =  82;                  //  Sell level 2:

 ————————————————————————4———————————————————————— = "————————|  Settings for  Alerts :";

NumSigBar                     =  curr;                //  Selecting the signal bar:

Repeating                     =  false;               //  A repeating signal ?

—————————————————————————————————————————— =  "";

ShowAlert                     =  true;                //  Popup "Alert" ?

SendPush                      =  true;                //  PUSH send messages to your phone ?

SendMailInfo                  =  false;               //  Send notifications by e-mail ?

ShowSound                     =  false;               //  Use beeps "Sound" ?

SoundNameBull                 =  "buy.wav";           //  Title signal Bull:


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scott clevenger
70
scott clevenger 2022.02.23 02:05 
 

Only shows 7 pairs. Can't add more. If you're only watching a few pairs then this might work for you. I have many more pairs on my watchlist than just seven, so it's pretty much useless. I sent a message to the author, but never heard back.

Richard Osei
1666
Reply from developer Richard Osei 2022.04.30 03:55
You can add as many as you want, it all depends on your screen size. There is no limitation on how many pair you can scan. You also need to make sure, the pair that you enter are in your market watch. that is it. Thank you.
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