My Strategy Scanner

My Strategy Scanner (The only indicator you need for forex trading). My Strategy Scanner allows you to create your own strategy and scan all the timeframes, and pairs at the same time. It comes with support and resistance zones, trend lines, and sideways detection. (MT5 version does not include Sideways Detection). 

The indicator includes:
MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
RSI (Relative Strength Index)
Stochastic
CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
ADX (Average Directional Moving Index)
PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse)
Alligator
Modified Alligator (Green and Red MAs)
Single Moving Average
Double Moving Averages 
Triple Moving Averages
Ichimoku 
Bollinger Bands
JCash RSI 
Bollinger Bands
Williams % Range
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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