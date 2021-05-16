My Strategy Scanner
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
My Strategy Scanner (The only indicator you need for forex trading). My Strategy Scanner allows you to create your own strategy and scan all the timeframes, and pairs at the same time. It comes with support and resistance zones, trend lines, and sideways detection. (MT5 version does not include Sideways Detection).
The indicator includes:
MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
RSI (Relative Strength Index)
Stochastic
CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
ADX (Average Directional Moving Index)
PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse)
Alligator
Modified Alligator (Green and Red MAs)
Single Moving Average
Double Moving Averages
Triple Moving Averages
Ichimoku
Bollinger Bands
JCash RSI
Bollinger Bands
Williams % Range