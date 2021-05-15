Alligator Scanner

The Alligator indicator uses three smoothed moving averages, set at five, eight, and 13 periods, which are all Fibonacci numbers. The initial smoothed average is calculated with a simple moving average (SMA), adding additional smoothed averages that slow down indicator turns.

Scan all your favorite pairs with Alligator, and get notified on your preferred time frames.
Setting is Customizable
Click to change time frame or open new pairs
Notification: Phone/Popup/Email

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Richard Osei
Indicators
This indicator Allow you to get notification from 7 indicators. Scan all your favorite pairs with your favorite technical indicator, and get notified on your preferred timeframes. Settings are Customizable (RSI, ADX, MACD, Alligator, Ichimoku, Double MA, and Stochastic) Click to change the time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email
My Strategy MT4
Richard Osei
Indicators
This is a strategy builder indicator. It consists of almost all the technical indicators. Include notification and Buy/Sell arrows, Automatic Support and Resistance, and Sideways Detection (MT5 version does not include Sideways Detection and only one type of Support and Resistance).  The indicator includes: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) RSI (Relative Strength Index) Stochastic CCI (Commodity Channel Index) ADX (Average Directional Moving Index) PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse)
My Strategy Scanner
Richard Osei
Indicators
My Strategy Scanner (The only indicator you need for forex trading). My Strategy Scanner allows you to create your own strategy and scan all the timeframes, and pairs at the same time. It comes with support and resistance zones, trend lines, and sideways detection. (MT5 version does not include Sideways Detection).  The indicator includes: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) RSI (Relative Strength Index) Stochastic CCI (Commodity Channel Index) ADX (Average Directional Moving Index) P
Sctochastic Scanner
Richard Osei
Indicators
A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0–100 bounded range of values. Scan all your favorite pairs with Stochastic, and get notified on your preferred timeframes. S
Multi Timeframe Viewer
Richard Osei
Indicators
This indicator allows you to view multiple timeframes at the same time on the same chart. It will save you time. No need to switch from timeframe to timeframe.  You can see all that is happening in each timeframe on the same chart. Customizable bars to view Customizable bars to Timeframes to view  Customizable bars colors Timeframe views are - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN
Trend Follower 1
Richard Osei
Indicators
Microsoft Word - Installation - TrendFollower-1 Trend Follower 1 This indicator consists of three key components: an upper band, a lower band, and a middle line. A buy signal is generated when the price closes above the upper band, indicating strong bullish momentum and a potential trend continuation. Conversely, a sell signal occurs when the price closes below the lower band, signaling bearish strength and a possible downward move. The middle line serves as a dynamic support or resistance leve
Trend Follower 2
Richard Osei
Indicators
Microsoft Word - Installation - TrendFollower-2 Trend Follower 2 This trend-following indicator with upper and lower bands is a powerful tool for identifying market momentum and generating trade signals. This indicator consists of three lines: the upper band, lower band, and middle line. A buy signal is triggered when the price closes above the upper band, indicating strong bullish momentum and a potential continuation of the uptrend. Conversely, a sell signal is generated when the price closes
RSI Scanner With Two Levels MT5
Richard Osei
2 (1)
Indicators
Scan all your favorite pairs with RSI, and get notified on your preferred time frames. Settings are Customizable Click to change time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email The relative strength index (RSI) is a technical indicator used in the analysis of financial markets. It is intended to chart the current and historical strength or weakness of a pair/stock based on the closing prices of a recent trading period. The RSI is most typically used on a 14 period, measured on a
Alligator Scanner MT5
Richard Osei
Indicators
The Alligator indicator uses three smoothed moving averages, set at five, eight, and 13 periods, which are all Fibonacci numbers. The initial smoothed average is calculated with a simple moving average (SMA), adding additional smoothed averages that slow down indicator turns. Scan all your favorite pairs with Alligator, and get notified on your preferred time frames. Setting is Customizable Click to change time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email
Multi Scanner MT5
Richard Osei
Indicators
This indicator Allow you to get notification from 7 indicators. Scan all your favorite pairs with your favorite technical indicator, and get notified on your preferred timeframes. Settings are Customizable (RSI, ADX, MACD, Alligator, Ichimoku, Double MA, and Stochastic) Click to change the time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email
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