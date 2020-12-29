Trend Alligator

This indicator uses a special algorithm for the plotted lines.

Great for scalping.

Great for identifying new trends.

This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs.

Features alert functions.



Parameters:

Alerts

JawsPeriod

JawsShift

TeethPeriod

TeethShift

LipsPeriod

LipsShift





How to use:

Simply attach to any chart with default settings.

Sell when all 3 red lines cross above white line.

Buy when all 3 blue lines cross below white line.



Best results when checking the higher time frames (3 or more preferable).

Or use as you see fit for your strategy.

Can be used on all times frames.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.





Important to note: