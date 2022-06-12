Sniper Bullet Trender

5

This indicator combines input from two trend filters and the ADX. You can change the trend line on chart to your preference.

Great for scalping and channels.

Features alert function and parameter TrendLinePeriod.


How to use:

Simply attach to any chart.

Sell on red bullets, with trend line above price. Enter on bullets closest to this line.

Buy on blue bullets, with trend line below price. Enter on bullets closest to this line.

Best results when checking the higher time frames before entering trades on the lower timeframes. 

Use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.


Important to note:

  • Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

  • Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

  • You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.


Reviews 1
220072256
4881
220072256 2022.06.14 22:09 
 

I bought this indicator because there are many interesting elements, I am a scalper and this indicator is a perfect complement

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Easily track and trade with the trend using this indicator. Uses a circle and line to indicate the trend direction. Excellent for channels. Features alert function. Parameter TrendPeriod can be changed to your preference. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Blue circle plus blue line cross below price = Buy. Red circle plus red line  cross above price = Sell. Best results when taking higher time frames into consideration before entering a trade. (Hint: Wait for the radar/circle to appear on
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This indicator takes input from the ZigZag and ADX indicators, combined with a special trend algorithm. You also get a Moving Average on the chart to determine trend direction. Great for scalping. Perfect for channels. Features alert functions. BulletPeriod. Parameter TrendLinePeriod for the MA line. Change to your preference. Try 200. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Sell on red bullets, with red MA line above price. Enter on bullets closest to this line. Buy on blue bullets, with blue
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This indicator uses a special algorithm for the plotted lines. Great for scalping. Great for identifying new trends. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert functions. Parameters: Alerts JawsPeriod JawsShift TeethPeriod TeethShift LipsPeriod LipsShift How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Sell when all 3 red lines cross above white line. Buy when all 3 blue lines cross below white line. Best results when checking the higher time frames (3
M1 Scalper Mt4
Natasha Diedericks
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This indicator is excellent for scalping on the M1 or M5 chart. Uses a special algorithm for the lines. No need to set up the indicator. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after visually confirming the line displays. NB: Make sure to download M1 history before testing and use. How to use: Simply attach to M1 or M5 chart. Zoom chart out completely. Sell when all lines above the white line (PriceLine). Sniper line crosses above white line. Buy when all lines below the white lin
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This indicator takes input from the RSI from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1), and presents the output on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alerts for the current chart's TrendLine above or below price. TrendLine period setting. Multi RSI period settings. How to use: Simply attach to M5 (Scalping - zoom chart out completely on M5) or use on higher time frames' charts. Zoom chart out completely to get a better view of the chart. Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable.
M1 Scalper mt5
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is excellent for scalping on the M1 or M5 chart. Uses a special algorithm for the lines. No need to set up the indicator. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after visually confirming the line displays. NB: Make sure to download M1 history before testing and use. How to use: Simply attach to M1 or M5 chart. Zoom chart out completely. Sell when all lines above the white line (PriceLine). Sniper line crosses above white line. Buy when all lines below the white lin
Gold Beast XAUUSD
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Gold Beast XAUUSD – The Ultimate Gold Arrow Indicator After 6+ years and tens of thousands of real trades, this is the FINAL and most powerful Gold arrow system ever released. Gold Beast XAUUSD : • Arrows ( confirmed only at candle close ) • Blue upward arrow = BUY • Red downward arrow = SELL • Pure EMA × RSI crossover – zero lag, zero fake outs • Pre-loaded with the best XAUUSD settings (EMA 7 – the Gold holy grail) • Push, Email + Sound alerts included Default Beast Settings (already loade
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220072256 2022.06.14 22:09 
 

I bought this indicator because there are many interesting elements, I am a scalper and this indicator is a perfect complement

Natasha Diedericks
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Reply from developer Natasha Diedericks 2022.06.15 09:04
Thanks for your feedback and purchase. Happy that the product is helpful.
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