M1 Scalper Mt4

This indicator is excellent for scalping on the M1 or M5 chart.

Uses a special algorithm for the lines.

No need to set up the indicator.

Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after visually confirming the line displays.

NB: Make sure to download M1 history before testing and use.





How to use:

Simply attach to M1 or M5 chart.

Zoom chart out completely.

Sell when all lines above the white line (PriceLine). Sniper line crosses above white line.

Buy when all lines below the white line ( PriceLine). Sniper line crosses below white line.

See example screens below.

Or use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.