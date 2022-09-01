M1 Scalper Mt4
- Indicators
-
Natasha DiedericksStrategy Creator and Independent Forex Trader.
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 1 September 2022
- Activations: 15
This indicator is excellent for scalping on the M1 or M5 chart.
Uses a special algorithm for the lines.
No need to set up the indicator.
Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after visually confirming the line displays.
NB: Make sure to download M1 history before testing and use.
How to use:
- Simply attach to M1 or M5 chart.
- Zoom chart out completely.
- Sell when all lines above the white line (PriceLine). Sniper line crosses above white line.
- Buy when all lines below the white line (PriceLine). Sniper line crosses below white line.
- See example screens below.
- Or use as you see fit for your strategy.
- Best results on Major pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.
Important to note:
- Please combine this indicator with your other tools for best results.
- Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.
- You use this indicator at your own risk.
- Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose.