Trend Radar Chart Tracker

Easily track and trade with the trend using this indicator.

Uses a circle and line to indicate the trend direction.

Excellent for channels.

Features alert function.



Parameter TrendPeriod can be changed to your preference.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart.

Blue circle plus blue line cross below price = Buy.

Red circle plus red line cross above price = Sell.

Best results when taking higher time frames into consideration before entering a trade. (Hint: Wait for the radar/circle to appear on more than 3 time frames)

When trading in a channel, buy in ascending channel and sell in descending channel.

Use as you see fit for your strategy.



Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.





Important to note:

Please do not use this indicator haphazardly, but combine it into your strategy.

Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.



