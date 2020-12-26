BBMA One Chart Symbol Changer
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
This is Mini Dashboard of BBMA with Reentry Signal and Trends.
*More convenience to change any symbols in One Chart.
*Multipairs and Multi Timeframe
Reentry Signal :
Are based on BBMA Method . You can select any Time Frames to scan the current signals of Reentry.
RED BUTTON = REENTRY SELLS
GREEN BUTTON = REENTRY BUY
Trends : Multi Time Frames
Are based on BBMA Method.
GREEN BUTTON = TREND UP
RED BUTTON = TREND DOWN.
Inputs:
MultiPairs : any list of symbols.
Options to attach indicator on chart or sub-window.
Show Signals = option to turn on and off the signals.
"please note that Multipairs indicators, does not work on the strategy tester, so trying this indicator on mql demo tester will result in nothing"
Disclaimer: this is an indicator scanning the current setup based on BBMA method. Please take your own risk if you take the signal as an Entry to your trades. Understanding the basic of BBMA Method are recommended .
any question or suggestion : Telegram @SyafiqSNF