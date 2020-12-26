BBMA One Chart Symbol Changer

This is Mini Dashboard of BBMA with Reentry Signal and Trends.

*More convenience to change any symbols in One Chart.

*Multipairs and Multi Timeframe


Reentry Signal :

Are based on BBMA Method . You can select any Time Frames to scan the current signals of Reentry.

RED BUTTON = REENTRY SELLS

GREEN BUTTON = REENTRY BUY


Trends : Multi Time Frames

Are based on BBMA Method. 

GREEN BUTTON = TREND UP

RED BUTTON = TREND DOWN.


Inputs:

MultiPairs : any list of symbols.

Options to attach indicator on chart or sub-window.

Show Signals = option to turn on and off the signals.


"please note that Multipairs indicators, does not work on the strategy tester, so trying this indicator on mql demo tester will result in nothing"

Disclaimer: this is an indicator scanning the current setup based on BBMA method. Please take your own risk if you take the signal as an Entry to your trades. Understanding the basic of BBMA Method are recommended .

any question or suggestion : Telegram @SyafiqSNF



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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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BBMA Dashboard Fx
Muhammad Syafiq Bin Mustapa
Indicators
BBMA Dashboard Fx   This is a   Multi pair  and   Multi time frame  dashboard. The founder of the system is Mr. Oma Ally, which is a system based from Bollinger Band and Moving Average( BBMA ). BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators: Moving Averages Bollinger Bands BBMA consists of 3 types of entries: Extreme MHV Re-Entry  This Dashboard Help you to scan current Extreme and Reentry setup ( MHV not included). The features of BBMA Dashboard : 1.Current TRENDS in Market Based on BBMA method. De
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