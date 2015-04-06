NeuralExtremum

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NeuralExtremum is an automated trading advisor. The software functionality of the advisor was customized for the strategy of safe trading along the trend, the essence of which is to close a trade when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special software settings and utilities that help to achieve a positive indicator of trading profitability.
The advisor's manual consists in initiating parallel processes of systemic aggregation of transactions into a specific information flow and instant filtering of valid points of entry into and exit from a transaction using a special integrated macro (or using indicators), which allows the user through regulation to ensure a positive quantitative ratio of profitable transactions to unprofitable, and, by reducing costs to a minimum, achieve positive dynamism in the profitability indicator.
The Expert Advisor does not use the martingale strategy and similar strategies of gradual lot multiplication, focusing on minimizing the risks of trading in the negative and losing the deposit in general.
Features:
All robot results are validated against Tick Data with 99.99% accuracy.
• The functional adaptability of the EA allows you to adjust it to any currency pair and any timeframe.
• The advisor's software allows him to work with any leverage.
• The advisor can work on any brokerage floor.
Manufacturer's recommendations
• Any recommended deposit, the main thing is to select the volumes accordingly.
• Recommended leverage is any 1: 500
• Recommended broker RoboForex
• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.
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5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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