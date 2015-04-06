Babel EA

EA description

This EA is based on a typical market behaviour which is that when a large volume events occur, the price follows the direction of that explosion for a certain period of time. For this purpose, Babel Tower places virtual pending orders at a certain distance from the limits of the candle where this volume boost has occurred.

To ensure the success of the operation, Babel Tower uses a lots multiplication mechanism for subsequent orders in the same series. Although the initial configuration sets a multiplier of 1.2 all its parameters are configurable by the trader (if a trader does not want a lots multiplication, simply enter the value 1 in the multiplier parameter).

Babel Tower allows you to locate a take profit and to set up a trailing profit to ensure profits. In the same way, and to visually facilitate the state of the operations, the location of both the break even of the series of operations and the take profit is shown in the graph.


Set files

We have PRESET files already pre-configured by backtesting for most currencies (18 pairs have been tested). Backtesting has been extended for some of the pairs since 2015.


Recommendations

The Timeframe for which Babel Tower works best is H1, although its performance can also be beneficial for other timeframes.

Babel Tower has been tested on the 18 most relevant pairs in the market.

A minimum deposit of 3000€ (or $) is recommended to start with lots of 0.01, for which it is recommended to use lots of volume 1 (for deposits lower than 3000 or cents accounts, investigations are currently taking part).

We recommend backtesting if you want to use any other configuration than the one recommended or listed in the sets.


Configuration parameters

EA identifier: value used by the EA to uniquely identify himself against other EAs running on the same MT4.

Candle size needed to trigger the pending orders: size required in pips of the candle to trigger the positioning of pending orders.

Distance from the ends of the candle: the distance in pips from the ends of the candle at which the pending orders will be placed.

Take profit distance: distance in pips from the break even to which the take profit of the series of operations will be placed.

Grid distance: the distance in pips between one operation and another at which the next operation in the series will be launched.

Starting lots: volume value of the first operation of the series, in lots.

Lots multiplier: lots multiplier for follow-up operations of the same series.

Trailing Profit distance needed to move the Trailing Profit: distance needed in pips that the price must move from the take profit to move the trailing profit.

Distance from the BE where the SL is put: distance in pips over (or below) the Break Even where the Stop Loss line is set.

Distance from the BE needed to put the SL: the price must be at this pips from the Break Even to put a Stop Loss line.


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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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