Breaking Bank

Extensive research and testing went into building this EA and the best result has been programmed into the default setting.

This is an Extremely Profitable EA that can be left running for months without interference.

This EA uses common sense to beat the bank daily.

Risk management is vital for successful trading and this EA makes it easy to manage your lot size to Equity ratio.

The default setting makes one trade a day when the market makes its big move and trails the profit.

This EA also has scalping mode and can be set into several strategies.

You can simply set this EA and walk away and without fear of crazy drawdown as you will have a defined maximum loss daily

with unlimited maximum profit so that the profit ratio is usually more than the loss overall.







