HVK Mouse Buy Sell

A simple panel to help you to place orders on the chart using the mouse.

Hold Left Shift or Left Ctrl and the panel will show the lines where it will place the order already with stop loss and take profit.

Use Shift to place buy orders and Ctrl to place sell orders, the panel will switch between stop or limit orders depending if the mouse is above or below the price.

Please be aware that Ctrl key is used by Metatrader to copy an object, try to avoid using this panel with charts where you copy objects with Ctrl.

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4 (1)
Indicators
Automatic MIDAS positioning, the indicator allows the placement of two MIDAS, each one have 3 lines that can be calculated using Open/High/Low/Close/Median/Typical or Weighted prices, you can attach each MIDAS to the Open/High/Low or Close bars of any day, including the current day, once attached, if the price of this bar changes or you change the time frame, the indicator will do the repositioning and recalculation. You can also do a manual repositioning of the two MIDAS by moving its start lab
HVK Sonant Times And Sales
Julio Monteiro
Indicators
Audible order flow, we can set a different tone for up to 12 buy order sizes and 12 other sizes for sell orders. Up to 84 musical notes are available, ie 7 octaves. The default settings have been tested in the Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF and USDMXN) and Brazilian futures (WDOFUT, DOLFUT, WINFUT and INDFUT). This tool was inspired by an interview with a visually impaired trader, as there are no tools for this type of trader and I decided to make it available for free, so the
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JessicaLAC 2023.06.20 19:29 
 

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Mauro Rodrigues Correa Filho
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Mauro Rodrigues Correa Filho 2022.08.12 15:37 
 

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fabriciostuff
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Mau3472
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Julio Monteiro
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Reply from developer Julio Monteiro 2022.06.23 22:56
Lançarei uma atualização em breve.
faguin2021
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Vagner Severo
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Julio Monteiro
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Reply from developer Julio Monteiro 2023.09.23 03:28
Now it has BUY and SELL buttons, I added a field to define the price for placing the order using the buttons, if you enter zero or deactivate the field the order is sent at market.
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