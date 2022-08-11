Trending Investor

Best helping tool for Professional and Experienced traders. A best Tool To find the trend.

Instruction Manual:

First Select your desired Symbol. Then attach this tool and wait till it identify the trend for you. Then it will be more feasible to trade.





Once again best tool to trade. Demo version is available you can fully test its functionality. More importantly there are always trend breaks

Once Trend break is observed un-attach this tool and then re-attach to get the fresh trend.

Precautions: Auto-Trade must be off.

This feature could be available in future updates if any.