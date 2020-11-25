Levels Trends Speed For mt4

Indicator LTS for MT4(Level + Trends + Speed)



The LTS indicator was specially created for quick analysis of consolidations on the chart, which greatly facilitates decision-making when trading.

LTS marks resistance and gives information about the forces affecting it, as well as the current speed and average travel.

The indicator is easily customizable and can analyze any timeframe.

LTS uses a unique trend analysis algorithm based on 4 parameters from global to local.







