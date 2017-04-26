Goliath EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 17 October 2017
- Activations: 5
I present you the Goliath scalping Expert Advisor. The trade operations are performed according to a certain algorithm. Only one order can be opened on one financial instrument at a time. Also, Stop Loss and Take Profit are always set when opening orders. Timeframe: M5
Parameters
- Lot - specified lot value of a trading position
- Risk - automated calculation per deal
- StopLoss - maximum allowed loss level
- TakeProfit - maximum profit value
- StartHour - trading start time, hours
- StartMinute - trading start time, minutes
- StopHour - trading stop time, hours
- StopMinute - trading stop time, minutes
- StopHour Friday - trading stop time on Friday
- Maxspread - maximum allowed spread for opening a position
- Slip - maximum slippage level
- MaxAttempts - maximum number of request attempts
- TimeOutLoss - pause in minutes after closing by s/l
- MAGIC - unique magic number of orders
- Comment - a comment to orders
Scam EA !!!
This author use a swap-free account in his signal , you should go to see his signal "Goliath EA" and "ManhaTTan Club" , all trades have no swap .
In fact this EA open position buy EURAUD and GBPAUD quite often before 23:59, you have to pay lots of swap especially in Wednesday night. Swap will eat most of your profits , that's why I get loss but his signal has profit.
You can discovered this scam only after being deceived , never belive it !
Swap can be positive and negative.
Not only do you pay for the swap, but you also get paid for it!