Goliath EA

1

I present you the Goliath scalping Expert Advisor. The trade operations are performed according to a certain algorithm. Only one order can be opened on one financial instrument at a time. Also, Stop Loss and Take Profit are always set when opening orders. Timeframe: M5


Parameters

  • Lot - specified lot value of a trading position
  • Risk - automated calculation per deal
  • StopLoss - maximum allowed loss level
  • TakeProfit - maximum profit value
  • StartHour - trading start time, hours
  • StartMinute - trading start time, minutes
  • StopHour - trading stop time, hours
  • StopMinute - trading stop time, minutes
  • StopHour Friday - trading stop time on Friday
  • Maxspread - maximum allowed spread for opening a position
  • Slip - maximum slippage level
  • MaxAttempts - maximum number of request attempts
  • TimeOutLoss - pause in minutes after closing by s/l
  • MAGIC - unique magic number of orders
  • Comment - a comment to orders
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Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
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EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
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Noirtier Scalper is a ready trading solution for your account. This robot can be of interest to those who are at the beginning of their journey in trading, as well as for more advanced traders who wish to diversify their risks. This Expert Advisor performs trading operation at the end of the New York session. Trades are opened and closed based on a special algorithm, which provides the maximum accuracy of entries. Also the Expert Advisor includes the smart Money Management system which is calcul
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Broomby Indicator is a trading tool that can be used both independently and in addition to other systems. It is recommended to use in conjunction with instruments by trading levels. It can be a great filter for opening deals. Broomby gives 2 types of signals: preliminary and basic. The main one is more filtered, but it depends on you which one suits you best. It can be used in both trading and options. Number of last bars  - Latest Bars to Analyze Minimum Pips Distance  -   Pips filter. The hi
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Xing Zhihao
1373
Xing Zhihao 2018.08.29 12:31 
 

Scam EA !!!

This author use a swap-free account in his signal , you should go to see his signal "Goliath EA" and "ManhaTTan Club" , all trades have no swap .

In fact this EA open position buy EURAUD and GBPAUD quite often before 23:59, you have to pay lots of swap especially in Wednesday night. Swap will eat most of your profits , that's why I get loss but his signal has profit.

You can discovered this scam only after being deceived , never belive it !

Anvar Gadadov
1278
Reply from developer Anvar Gadadov 2021.09.22 01:08
Money loves silence - this is definitely not your phrase.)
Swap can be positive and negative.
Not only do you pay for the swap, but you also get paid for it!
chuadavid
94
chuadavid 2017.11.27 08:30 
 

This EA starts with winning trades. It has many more advantages than other Night Trading EAs. No any doubt, this EA is one of greatest EAs.

Update: 26 August 2018: No consistant results, author's support is very poor. Don't care of any question although we paid this EA high price.

Anvar Gadadov
1278
Reply from developer Anvar Gadadov 2021.09.22 01:01
The result cannot be permanent, this is the market, not Disney Land! As far as I remember, you were given a substantial discount. And as far as I remember, I answered all your questions. Anyway good luck
Saya pann
1047
Saya pann 2017.10.05 04:42 
 

As per my two months experiences, this EA produces always the poor results with losing trades although it is damn expensive. I'm stupid enough to waste my hard earned money!

Anvar Gadadov
1278
Reply from developer Anvar Gadadov 2021.09.22 00:56
Your decision is your decision. Thank you for your time.
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