The Battle of Kursk MT5

In the battle of Kursk every time a Russian tank fell, another appeared to take its place.

This system is replenishing the tickets one after another until the market battle is beaten.

The system distributes its trade in the key points of the market, in those places where the market gets stuck and it is easier to start the counterattack.

So the system first chooses the battle site.

Once started, it places as many troops in the rear as necessary to beat the market.

No matter how hard the battle is or how long your army is, you will always have a trade prepared to win.

As in a real battle, all the options and locations of the trade trailing stop and take profit are hidden from the enemy.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:



Magic Number: Magic Number of the EA. Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false. TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.



------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message

