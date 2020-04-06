SkyRebound

Strategy Overview
This robot follows a simple and structured technical logic: identify areas where the market shows excess, then enter when a coherent reversal signal begins to form.The goal is to capture clean movements without stacking positions or using risky methods.The robot uses no grid, no martingale, and never increases lot sizes.

Buy Conditions

A buy position can be opened only when multiple technical elements align:

  • The market is above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating an underlying bullish trend.
  • The price breaks below the lower Bollinger Band, signaling excess or overreaction.
  • The RSI is in oversold territory, confirming that the market temporarily moved too far.

When these three conditions occur simultaneously, the robot looks for a logical entry aligned with the dominant trend.

Sell Conditions

A sell position can be opened when the opposite scenario occurs:

  •  The market is below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating overall bearish pressure.
  • The price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, showing overextension.
  • The RSI is overbought, confirming that the move went beyond reasonable limits.

These are consistent exhaustion signals used to trade the continuation of the bearish structure.

Why I Do Not Provide Backtests

I intentionally do not include backtests. Results can vary significantly depending on: broker, spread, commissions, swap, and the quality of historical data used by the tester. A robot may perform very well with one broker and be less profitable with another. This is why I strongly recommend that each user performs their own backtest under their own market conditions.

Why Backtesting Is Important for You

Running your own backtest will allow you to:

  • Evaluate the robot’s behavior on your broker’s data,
  • Understand the strategy in depth,
  • Build your confidence during drawdown phases, because you will know what the robot is doing and why it is doing it.

There are many simple tutorials on YouTube ( “how to backtest an EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester”).

Conclusion

This robot follows a coherent technical methodology, with no aggressive risk approach, and is entirely based on objective signals: Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, and RSI. It is designed for users who want a clear and transparent strategy and who are able to perform their own validation using the Strategy Tester.

FREE
Rsi MA Pullback 2
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy: The RSI MA Pullback robot is based on a simple but remarkably effective concept: Identify a strong impulse, wait for a controlled retracement, and then capture the second impulse ;   the one where the market reveals its true direction. To achieve this level of precision, the robot combines the Moving Average (MA) and the RSI indicator in order to filter out false signals and only take positions when the technical conditions are perfectly aligned. Each trade is there
Marubozu Trend Rider
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Overview This robot applies a simple, visual, and highly effective logic: take advantage of market excesses to enter on confirmed reversals.It combines Bollinger Bands analysis, trend detection through a Moving Average (MA), and Marubozu candlestick reading to identify zones where the probability of a reversal is highest.The strategy aims to enter after an excess, followed by a clear price-recovery signal, avoiding impulsive entries. Buy Conditions The robot opens a BUY only if: The pri
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Asian Session Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Experts
Asian Session Breakout EA – Smart & Precise Automated Trading The Asian Session Breakout EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade breakout opportunities during the Asian session . It identifies the price range formed during low-volatility hours, waits for a confirmed breakout, and executes trades with strict risk control and precise timing . It is optimized for the M5 timeframe . By default, it is highly effective on GBPJPY during the Tokyo session , testing on multiple pairs is
Koumo Breakout A
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.   Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robo
Kumo Gator
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Overview This robot is built on a simple and consistent logic:trade only in the direction of market structure, by combining Ichimoku cloud analysis with Alligator indicator crossovers. The goal is to identify momentum phases when a trend is established, while avoiding random entries during ranging conditions. The robot does not use martingale, does not use grid systems, and does not open multiple positions aggressively. It follows a disciplined and structured approach. Buy Conditions Th
Indices Scalper Pro
Philani Mthembu
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) implements an automated trading strategy based on the ZigZag Indicator. Key features include: - Utilizes ZigZag indicator to identify potential price swings - Incorporates Fibonacci retracement levels for entry and exit signals - Designed for both short-term (scalping) and medium-term (swing) trading approaches Configurable risk management settings:   • Default lot size: 0.01 (adjustable)   • Stop Loss: 1.5% of current price   • Take Profit: 1.5 times the Stop Loss di
Dinasty Trader Bot
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Dinasty Trader Bot é o robô de negociação de trades no iBovespa que utiliza uma estratégia única e dominante, baseado em média móvel e também em definição de suportes e resistências por meio de Canal Keltner, que pode ser configurado em máximo/mínimo ou por indicador ATR. Os trades podem ser configurados para serem conforme tendência ou em reversões/repiques de movimentos, resultando em flexibilidade na definição de estratégia de conta. O sistema ainda considera um sistema de trail de média móve
Trade in EURUSD
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Trade in EURUSD: is a system to trade in EURUSD in 1 min. Can used in other pairs and timeframe, but is desing to EURUSD 1min. Is easy to used, only select your initial lotaje, recomended 0.01 for every 3000$ of equity The system consists of a complex algorithm with multiple paths that can be activated in parallel or sequentially. All this algorithm is controlled by the autonomous maintenance system. The system detects a possible entry and starts a cycle, depending on the evolution of the mark
Traidos
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Experts
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required, MT5 Traidos is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the GBPUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Traidos include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details a
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
SmartFilter
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor is built on a solid technical approach focused on trend reversals. Its goal is not to catch every market movement, but to identify high-probability reversal zones through the confluence of multiple reliable technical signals. The robot analyzes market conditions using several complementary indicators: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. This combination helps avoid premature entries and focuses on moments where price momentum truly confirms a
Equity Increaser Pro MT5
Warren Giddings
Experts
Equity Increaser Pro MT5 – The Ultimate Trend-Following Solution for USD/JPY Turn small accounts into large accounts with Equity Increaser Pro MT5! Equity Increaser Pro MT5 is a cutting-edge trend-following Expert Advisor designed for the USD/JPY M15 timeframe . Built on years of research and real-market testing, this EA harnesses the power of trend momentum to consistently grow equity over time. With an initial balance of just $10, this system has scaled to over $715,000 in 7 years – all while
Imperator Expert Advisor
Igor Widiger
Experts
Imperator Expert Advisor is your reliable assistant in making profitable trading decisions. Our algorithm and professional analysis will help you maximize your profits. With our experience, we will help you achieve your trading goals. Our expert advisor is based on comprehensive market analysis and advanced trading strategies. We offer various settings to customize your trading. The advisor monitors the markets, identifies opportunities and executes trades in real time. Backtests and risk manage
PAM Scalper PRO FX
Jesper Christensen
4.71 (17)
Experts
PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It identifies supply and demand zones based on price consolidation patterns and trades on zone retests (taps). This EA generates trades when price returns to valid zones after an initial breakout, with configurable risk management. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1, but you can test and optimize on any other instrument or timeframe. The system detects zones through conso
FREE
Weekly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Description – Weekly Levels Pro Weekly Levels Pro – Key Weekly Levels is a simple yet powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically display the four most important trading levels of each week: Weekly High → natural resistance level Weekly Low → natural support level Weekly Open → trend reference point Weekly Close → bullish or bearish strength indicator Key Features: Automatically updates at the start of each new week Clear and easy-to-read display directly on the char
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
AI Swing EA Meta5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Glow Beyond Time
Ghaith Khaddour
Experts
Glow Beyond Time Welcome to a new era of trading. Glow Beyond Time is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cutting-edge strategies with innovative risk management systems, allowing you to trade with confidence and precision. Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 100. Just 9 users have purchased so far. Once 10 copies are s
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
