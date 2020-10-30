SK MMandTrades

The EA was created for scalpers and traders who need to quickly open and close trades with a calculated lot.





You can also use the expert Advisor to train your skills on history in the strategy tester.





Buttons and informers take up little space on the chart, and do not interfere, even if 8 charts are open.





The expert Advisor calculates the Lot from the specified StopLoss as a % of the Deposit, and opens the corresponding orders using the "BUY" and "SELL"buttons.





It modifies TakeProfit and StopLoss for open orders. Converts StopLoss to no loss.





The "Close" button closes all orders by the symbol (_Symbol).





In the upper-right corner, the spread informer.





In the upper-left corner, the informer shows: set StopLoss, Risk in % and Deposit currency, calculated or minimum Lot.





In the settings, you can change:

the

value of TakeProfit, StopLoss, BU (no loss), Magic, Slippage, Lot when mm is turned OFF.





In the MM: parameters, the max % usage Margin and % Risk per trade are changed.





In the Spread parameters: enable / disable the informer, anchor angle, distance from the edge horizontally and vertically, size, font, and text color.





In the button color parameters: you can change the color of each button, as well as the lining for the lot calculation informer.