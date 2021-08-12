SK Smart trading

SK Smart trading Advisor is an indispensable assistant in manual trading, both for scalpers and mid-term traders.

Works in the strategy tester, you can check the manual trading strategy on the history.

You can use the buttons to show / hide the "Info" and "Market" panels, and use the keyboard keys to show / hide all panels and buttons.

The MM function calculates a lot in % of the balance of market and pending orders in several ways: from preset StopLoss, the difference in points between trend lines, the difference in points between the trend line open orders and StopLoss

already working orders and market orders counts from the current price to one of the 3 options set StopLoss horizontal line total StopLoss and the trend line.

Keyboard keys: (do not work in the strategy tester)

Key G - when you press it, all panels will be removed from the chart.

Key T - when you press it, all panels will return to the chart.

Top control panel:

Screen button - when you click on it, a screen is made to the MQL4/Files/N folder of the account/year/month/currency pair/day/

Button == Info == - opens the MM Information menu.

When the menu is open, the button is already called Close Info, and accordingly, when you click on it, the menu is hidden.

Button = Market = - when you click on it, the Market menu opens.

When the menu is open, the button is already called Cl Market, and accordingly, when you click on it, the menu is hidden.

LOP button - when you click on it, a position opening trend line (OP) appears on the chart. IT CANNOT BE CARRIED THROUGH THE CURRENT CANDLE, the deal you do not need will open.

LSL button - when you click on it, the StopLoss (SL) trend line appears on the chart.

Button panel for opening and closing deals:

Deals button - when you click on it, the results of all closed deals are displayed on the chart.

When at least one deal appears on the chart, the button will already be named DelDeals, and accordingly, when you click on it, all deals will be deleted from the chart.

The BUY button, aka BuyStop and aka BuyLimit - opens the corresponding orders, depending on the position of the OP and SL trend lines.

The SELL button, aka SellStop and aka SellLimit - opens the corresponding orders, depending on the position of the OP and SL trend lines.

ClosSym button - when you click on it, all deals and pending orders for the currency pair on which the advisor is installed are closed.

Close1 button - when you click on it, all deals with the TakeProfit1 set (TP1 line) are closed.

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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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SK MMandTrades
Sergey Popov
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The EA was created for scalpers and traders who need to quickly open and close trades with a calculated lot. You can also use the expert Advisor to train your skills on history in the strategy tester. Buttons and informers take up little space on the chart, and do not interfere, even if 8 charts are open. The expert Advisor calculates the Lot from the specified StopLoss as a % of the Deposit, and opens the corresponding orders using the "BUY" and "SELL"buttons. It modifies TakeProfit and St
SK Profit
Sergey Popov
Utilities
The information indicator shows profit in points, in the Deposit currency, and as a % of the balance, for all transactions on the instrument. The calculation takes into account the following parameters:: Commission and Swap for all orders. Points are counted in total for all orders, starting from the point without loss. Settings: Corner-anchor angle of the indicator Offset-text Offset vertically Offset-text Offset horizontally Text color-text color Selection The color of profit - choos
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