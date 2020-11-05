SK Profit

The information indicator shows profit in points, in the Deposit currency,

and as a % of the balance, for all transactions on the instrument.

The calculation takes into account the following parameters:: Commission and Swap for all orders.

Points are counted in total for all orders, starting from the point without loss.

Settings:

Corner-anchor angle of the indicator

Offset-text Offset vertically

Offset-text Offset horizontally

Text color-text color Selection

The color of profit - choose the color of profit

Loss color-Select the loss color

Text font-Select the text font

Font size-Select the font size
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Sergey Popov
Utilities
SK Smart trading Advisor is an indispensable assistant in manual trading, both for scalpers and mid-term traders. Works in the strategy tester, you can check the manual trading strategy on the history. You can use the buttons to show / hide the "Info" and "Market" panels, and use the keyboard keys to show / hide all panels and buttons. The MM function calculates a lot in % of the balance of market and pending orders in several ways: from preset StopLoss, the difference in points between trend
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