The information indicator shows profit in points, in the Deposit currency,





and as a % of the balance, for all transactions on the instrument.





The calculation takes into account the following parameters:: Commission and Swap for all orders.





Points are counted in total for all orders, starting from the point without loss.





Settings:





Corner-anchor angle of the indicator





Offset-text Offset vertically





Offset-text Offset horizontally





Text color-text color Selection





The color of profit - choose the color of profit





Loss color-Select the loss color





Text font-Select the text font





Font size-Select the font size