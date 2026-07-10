Klaus EA


Message from the Developer

          As the founder of Kuruvi Trading which is an Independent trading development house Mainly focused on building disciplined Setups over Emotion, Backtested Structure over Guesswork to Compressed rules-based systems for the financial markets. My Core Idea is to Study Every Pair's Behavior, Performance, Momentum etc..!! to Raise Different Kinds of Expert Advisor from the Scratch to a Fully Automated System For Market . The Automation of Trading Has its own Benefits of removing  Your Stress, emotion and to enforce consistent analyzing of Markets.

     For any inquiries, support or technical support assistance related to the EA, Feel free to Reach me out KuruviTrading@gmail.com


Overview & Pricing

                  Klaus_EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor built around Bill Williams' Fractal indicator as its core entry signal, filtered through the Alligator indicator for trend confirmation. Entries are placed as pending stop orders at the fractal breakout level, with risk managed dynamically through ATR-based stop loss and take profit. The EA includes a live on-chart account dashboard, two selectable trading modes, and two position-sizing methods.

                   In the ocean of Market where EA's which Predicts the Price There comes The Klaus_EA Which does **not** predict price. It reacts to confirmed structural patterns (fractals) and only trades when a set of trend/momentum conditions align, depending on the mode selected.


                    Klaus EA marks my first release Which is a fractal-driven, trend-confirmed approach to Conqueror XAUUSD Pair, By Analyzing XAUUSD with Bill Williams Fractals as (core signal) and Alligator (confirmation) for the confirmation. This Strategy can give a Promising Results in Higher Time Frame.

                    This EA will be your Solid Secondary or Your Supporting EA for your Trading Terminal

Core Strategy Logic


   Signal : A fractal (5-candle swing high/low pattern) is confirmed 2 bars after it forms (no repainting).
   Confirmation : The fractal must sit on the correct side of the Alligator's Teeth line — an upper fractal above Teeth signals a buy setup, a lower fractal below Teeth signals a sell setup.
   Entry : A Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending order is placed a small buffer beyond the fractal level. If a newer, better-positioned fractal forms before the order fills, the order is moved to track it.
   Exit : Stop loss and take profit are both calculated from ATR at the time of entry (not fixed pips), so risk automatically adapts to current gold volatility.
   Invalidation : Opposite-direction pending orders are canceled the moment a new signal appears; stale unfilled orders auto-expire after a configurable number of bars.


Trading Modes

 Mode & Behavior


  Mild : (default)  Adds a higher-timeframe trend filter (EMA) and an Alligator "mouth open" fan filter. Only trades with the dominant trend, and only when the Alligator lines are properly spread out (not tangled/ranging). Fewer trades, higher quality. 

  Aggressive :  Raw fractal + Alligator teeth logic only, no additional filters. More trades, lower win rate, materially higher drawdown.

Recommendation: use (Mild mode) as the default for Low Risk trading. (Aggressive mode) is best reserved for Reverse Trading purposes with Chances of Higher Profits.


Recommended Settings


Setting                           | Recommended value -- Notes |

Trading Mode                   Mild  Filtered, lower drawdown )
Sizing Mode                     Risk % of Capital  0.5%–1.0% per trade for live accounts )
Timeframe                      H1 or H4  Tested primarily on these ; H4 trades less often but with cleaner signals )
ATR SL Multiplier             1.5 ( Wider on more volatile sessions if stopped out frequently )
ATR TP Multiplier            3.0  ( Gives an approximate 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio )
Trend Filter Timeframe   D1, EMA 200 ( Keeps trades aligned with the broader gold trend )
Mouth Gap (points)         50 ( Increase if too many marginal / choppy signals pass through )
Max Pending Bars            8   Cancels stale unfilled setups )
One Position Only           On  Prevents stacking multiple simultaneous exposures )

These values are defaults carried through all our testing — they are a reasonable starting point.


Backtested Behavior (XAUUSD, H4, ~ 6 months)

 Metric                           | Aggressive mode | Mild mode |
Total trades                    |          31             |      12       |
Win rate                         |         51.6%         |    58.3%    |
Profit factor                    |          1.92          |      2.22    |
Max drawdown (equity)   |         37.3%         |    20.1%    |
Expected payoff/trade    |         $37.0         |    $43.2    |

These are historical results from a single test window on a demo account — They are illustrative, not predictive and also Gives  Different Outcomes if it Tested in Difference symbols, Broker, timeframes, spreads etc..!!

Disclaimer

Klaus_EA is a tool for executing a defined, rules-based trading strategy — it is not financial advice, and it does not guarantee profit. Trading leveraged instruments such as gold CFDs carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of some or all invested capital.

- Past backtest or demo performance is not indicative of future live results.
- Slippage, spread widening, requotes, and broker execution quality can all cause live results to differ from backtested/simulated results.
- Always test any configuration thoroughly on a demo account before considering live capital.
- Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
- You are solely responsible for the configuration, deployment, and risk management of this EA on your account.
- This document and the accompanying code are provided as-is, without warranty of any kind.
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Experts
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Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
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4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Phoenix EA PRO
Pravin Richard
Experts
Message from the Developer           As the founder of   Kuruvi Trading   which is an Independent trading development house Mainly focused on building disciplined Setups over Emotion, Backtested Structure over Guesswork to Compressed rules-based systems for the financial markets. My Core Idea is to Study Every Pair's Behavior, Performance, Momentum etc..!! to Raise Different Kinds of Expert Advisor from the Scratch to a Fully Automated System For Market . The Automation of Trading Has its own
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Pravin Richard
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Reply from developer Pravin Richard 2026.07.12 16:50
Thanks for your Feedback and Yes this EA performs better in Higher Timeframe and also this EA is Free for only 2 months so that every users can Demo Trade in that time and within 2 months they will get to know the True potential that's why
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