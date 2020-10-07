Thesoo 89 Triangular
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Thesoo 89 is a multi-functional Expert Advisor working with Triangular or Single Pair systems, including
- Scalper
- Martingale
- Anti-Martingale
- MultiCurrency / SingleCurrency
- Default parameter for Multi Currency (setfile T88-1), works with Anti-Martingale using the multiplier constant
This EA can manage transactions made manually from all platforms including from a mobile phone
Time Frame:
- Works on all Timeframes, preferably M1 or M5
Pairs:
- Default Paramaters for Multi Currency Triangular, works better for Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURJPY, EURNZD, GBPJPY, NZDJPY
- Other pairs need adjusting parameters.
Lotsize:
- With Autolot or FixLot
- Default parameter is using Autolot MM 0.5% of Free margin
Triger Order:
- With the Trans_Code parameter (default 0, can be increased, the greater the more accurate but the less frequent transactions)
- Trans_Code is formula resulting from calculation of candle length, movement speed to produce an open position
Filtering:
- Using MA Filter (if enabled)
- Bolinger Bands
Closing:
- Closing is based on the percentage of profit from using margin or using SL / TP