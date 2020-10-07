Thesoo 89 Triangular

Thesoo 89 is a multi-functional Expert Advisor working with Triangular or Single Pair systems, including
  • Scalper
  • Martingale
  • Anti-Martingale
  • MultiCurrency / SingleCurrency
  • Default parameter for Multi Currency (setfile T88-1), works with Anti-Martingale using the multiplier constant

This EA can manage transactions made manually from all platforms including from a mobile phone

Time Frame:
  • Works on all Timeframes, preferably M1 or M5

Pairs:
  • Default Paramaters for Multi Currency Triangular, works better for Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURJPY, EURNZD, GBPJPY, NZDJPY
  • Other pairs need adjusting parameters.

Lotsize:
  • With Autolot or FixLot
  • Default parameter is using Autolot MM 0.5% of Free margin



Triger Order:

  • With the Trans_Code parameter (default 0, can be increased, the greater the more accurate but the less frequent transactions)
  • Trans_Code is formula resulting from calculation of candle length, movement speed to produce an open position


Filtering:
  • Using MA Filter (if enabled)
  • Bolinger Bands

Closing:

  • Closing is based on the percentage of profit from using margin or using SL / TP



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The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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