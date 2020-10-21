Move Forvard





Fully automatic scalping Expert Advisor that uses a sophisticated proprietary algorithm to determine key price levels for a certain period of time (own price channel). The system does not use averaging or other dangerous money management methods.

Each entry point to the market is analyzed by several levels of protection to avoid false entries. The EA analyzes the dynamics of price changes on any timeframe .. The expert system operates on the euraud currency pair, H1 timeframe.





when buying an advisor, you will receive a copy of transactions as a gift (for this, write a personal message, otherwise the sellers do not see who exactly bought the product)

Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/algo_trade/seller#products

There are always stop losses.

All you need to do is just install the EA on the chart and it will do everything by itself.



In the near future, the price of the advisor will rise



Parameters:

Risk: maximum risk

StartLot: initial lot

magic: magic number(specify your own number for each currency pair)

max_spread: maximum spread

Test and trading results may vary.



